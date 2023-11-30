Telekom Deutschland FTTH Network Reaches Over 7 Million Homes

Reported by Yashika Goel

Telekom Deutschland has expanded its fiber optic network, reaching 7.1 million households and enabling speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.

Highlights

  • 250,000 additional FTTH households in October
  • Internet speeds upgraded for 364,000 households in October.
  • Over 2.6 million faster households since the beginning of the year.

Telekom Deutschland FTTH Network Reaches Over 7 Million Homes
Telekom Deutschland (TD) announced this week that the total number of households passed by its fibre optic connection (Fiber to the Home/FTTH) increased by 250,000 in October, reaching 7.1 million and enabling speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Additionally, the company said it upgraded internet speeds for 364,000 households in October.

Also Read: Telekom Boosts LTE and 5G Capacities at 1,313 Locations in Germany




Expanding FTTH Network

The company reported that 36 million homes can now access maximum data speeds of up to 100 Mbps or more on the Telekom Network, and the number of households experiencing speeds of up to 250 Mbps has surpassed 29 million nationwide.

Since the beginning of 2023, over 2.6 million households have benefited from Telekom Deutschland's expansion, according to the company's statement.

Telekom Deutschland said, "We provide Germany with a fast and sustainable network. Our infrastructure brings people together and opens up new perspectives both professionally and privately. In this way, we make an important contribution to leading society into a modern, digital future."

Also Read: Telekom Deutschland FTTH Coverage Reaches 6.9 Million Households

Recent Developments

In September 2023, Telekom Deutschland upgraded internet speeds for an additional 316,000 households, bringing the total number of households eligible for a pure fibre optic connection to 6.9 million.

In another development, as reported by TelecomTalk, Telekom has expanded its mobile phone offer at 1,313 locations nationwide in the last eight weeks.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

