Telekom Boosts LTE and 5G Capacities at 1,313 Locations in Germany



Telekom Deutschland has announced the expansion of its mobile network capacity and coverage at 1,313 locations across Germany in the last eight weeks. The domestic fixed and mobile unit of Deutsche Telekom (DT) revealed that 383 locations have recently been added, now supporting LTE and 5G frequencies. Additionally, the telco said it has increased capacity at 931 existing LTE and 5G network sites, bolstering their strength.

Telekom's Network Expansion

According to Telekom, 5G antennas in approximately 800 cities and municipalities now operate on the 3.6 GHz frequency band, supporting speeds of up to 1 Gbps. 5G network coverage already extends to over 95 percent of households, while LTE network coverage reaches 99 percent of households.

Telekom Deutschland said, "We continue to accelerate the expansion of the mobile phone network. More than 95 percent of the population can already access Telekom's 5G, and by 2025, we aim to reach 99 percent of the population. We are providing Germany with a comprehensive and sustainable network to prepare the country for the digital future."

5G Campus Network at HSU/UniBw H

In another development, Deutsche Telekom, in collaboration with Ericsson, has established a 5G network to support research at Helmut Schmidt University/University of the Federal Armed Forces Hamburg (HSU/UniBw H). The 5G campus network focuses on researching wireless connections for industrial processes, automation technology, logistics, autonomous robots, drone defence systems, and 5G-based safety and security applications.

Unique Features of the 5G Campus Network

A notable aspect of the campus network's private 5G architecture is that, for the first time, part of the 5G core network is directly connected to a 5G Device and Network Testing (DNT) platform from Ericsson in Dusseldorf. This connection allows the campus network to benefit from the latest updates and developments from the network technology provider, even before the official market launch.

Frequency of Operation

According to the statement, the 5G Standalone (5G SA) network operates on frequencies in the 3.7 to 3.8 GHz range, providing up to 100 MHz bandwidth for researchers. HSU/UniBw H has full control over the private network, enabling flexible management of functions and prioritization of data traffic for specific applications.

The collaboration between HSU/UniBw H, Deutsche Telekom, and Ericsson is planned for an initial period of three years, with future testing of 5G millimeter-wave technology in the 26 GHz range.