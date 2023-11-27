Safaricom Kenya Deploys Software to Enhance Network Energy Efficiency

Safaricom Kenya partners with Nokia, leveraging AVA Energy Efficiency software to enhance network performance and reduce power consumption across its 3G, 4G, and 5G networks.

Highlights

  • Anticipated 8-10 percent savings in network energy costs across 30,000 5G, 4G, and 3G cells.
  • AI and machine learning algorithms intelligently manage equipment during low-usage periods.
  • Safaricom emphasizes commitment to maintaining network quality and reliability for customers.

Safaricom Kenya has implemented Nokia's AVA Energy Efficiency software to reduce power consumption and costs across its 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. The deployment, covering approximately 30,000 5G, 4G, and 3G cells, is anticipated to result in planned network energy cost savings of 8-10 percent.

Also Read: Ooredoo Kuwait Trials Solar Hybrid-Powered Signal Boosters




Smart Energy Solutions

Nokia explained that the deployment comes after the successful completion of a pilot program with Safaricom Kenya. AVA for Energy utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to automatically shut down idle and unused equipment during low-usage periods while ensuring a consistent customer experience. This is complemented by Nokia Radio Energy Efficiency features.

Positive Impact on Costs and Environment

In response to the deployment, Safaricom Kenya stated, "Network power consumption is a challenging issue for operators on many levels, including costs and from an environmental perspective. This rollout with Nokia represents an important step in helping Safaricom Kenya mitigate this challenge while delivering the same network quality and reliability to our customers."

The official statement highlights that these deployments result in significant power use and cost reductions without affecting the customer experience.

Also Read: Safaricom Expands 5G Coverage to 35 Counties in Kenya

Safaricom Expands 5G Coverage

As reported by TelecomTalk in early November 2023, Safaricom expanded its 5G coverage to select towns across 35 counties in Kenya and reduced the price of 5G Wi-Fi routers. The telecom company also established three 5G experience centres in Nairobi in partnership with Huawei.

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

