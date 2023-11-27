Safaricom Kenya Deploys Software to Enhance Network Energy Efficiency



Safaricom Kenya has implemented Nokia's AVA Energy Efficiency software to reduce power consumption and costs across its 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. The deployment, covering approximately 30,000 5G, 4G, and 3G cells, is anticipated to result in planned network energy cost savings of 8-10 percent.

Smart Energy Solutions

Nokia explained that the deployment comes after the successful completion of a pilot program with Safaricom Kenya. AVA for Energy utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to automatically shut down idle and unused equipment during low-usage periods while ensuring a consistent customer experience. This is complemented by Nokia Radio Energy Efficiency features.

Positive Impact on Costs and Environment

In response to the deployment, Safaricom Kenya stated, "Network power consumption is a challenging issue for operators on many levels, including costs and from an environmental perspective. This rollout with Nokia represents an important step in helping Safaricom Kenya mitigate this challenge while delivering the same network quality and reliability to our customers."

The official statement highlights that these deployments result in significant power use and cost reductions without affecting the customer experience.

Safaricom Expands 5G Coverage

As reported by TelecomTalk in early November 2023, Safaricom expanded its 5G coverage to select towns across 35 counties in Kenya and reduced the price of 5G Wi-Fi routers. The telecom company also established three 5G experience centres in Nairobi in partnership with Huawei.