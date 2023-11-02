Safaricom Expands 5G Coverage to 35 Counties in Kenya

Safaricom has expanded its 5G coverage to select towns across 35 counties in Kenya and slashed the price of 5G Wi-Fi routers. The company has also established three 5G experience centres.

Highlights

  • Safaricom extends 5G services to select towns in 35 counties, enhancing 5G accessibility.
  • Safaricom has slashed the price of 5G Wi-Fi routers by 60 percent.
  • Safaricom has established three 5G experience centres in Nairobi.

Kenyan telecommunications company, Safaricom, has announced an expansion of its 5G coverage to select towns across 35 counties. This expansion is part of Safaricom's ongoing efforts to empower its customers in 5G-enabled areas, allowing them to enjoy super-fast internet on the go. In October 2022, Safaricom became the first service provider in Kenya to launch 5G, and since then, its coverage has expanded to include select towns across 35 counties.

Expanding 5G Coverage

New counties, where 5G is now available in select towns, include Bomet, Busia, Isiolo, Kitui, Mandera, Migori, Tharaka-Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Homa Bay, West Pokot, Embu, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, and Turkana. These counties join others where Safaricom's 5G network is already present, such as Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Garissa, Kajiado, Kisii, Machakos, Kakamega, Kilifi, Siaya, Kericho, Kwale, Laikipia, Marsabit, Meru, Narok, Nyeri, and Vihiga.

Bridging the Digital Divide

"As a digital lifestyle enabler, we are excited about a 5G future, which makes it possible to close the digital divide in underserved communities, provide access to critical services such as healthcare or spur economic growth by connecting small businesses to new opportunities. By increasing 5G coverage, we are enhancing Kenya’s best internet network and empowering our customers to start exploring the possibilities of 5G," stated Safaricom.

5G Experience Centres

Safaricom said it has established three 5G experience centres in Nairobi in partnership with Huawei. These centres, located in Safaricom's Village Market, The Hub, and Buruburu Shops, feature virtual reality gaming zones, demonstrations of smart home and enterprise capabilities, and speed-testing booths.

Affordable 5G Wi-Fi Routers

As part of its efforts to drive further 5G adoption, Safaricom has also reduced the price of 5G Wi-Fi routers. Customers will now enjoy a 60 percent discount on the router, with the price dropping from KES 25,000 to KES 9,999.

Additionally, nearly half a million eligible customers will have the option to sign up for an 18-month contract, which will allow them to receive the router for free. Further, the telco has also increased 5G Wi-Fi volumes for home customer packages.

