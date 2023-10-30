Orange Poland Completes 5G Network Testing in Lublin



Orange Poland (Polska) has announced the completion of 5G network testing in Lublin, Poland. The company stated that it utilized the 3.4-3.8 GHz frequency band for the testing, leading to a significant improvement in network speed. According to TelecomTalk, Orange Poland initiated 5G network testing on the 3.5 GHz band in September.

Also Read: Orange Poland Starts 5G Network Testing on 3.5 GHz Band in Lublin









Poland 5G Spectrum Auction

To note, Poland completed the long-awaited 5G Spectrum auction in the 3.4 - 3.8 GHz frequency band. As reported by TelecomTalk, Orange also acquired 100 MHz of spectrum and will utilise the 3600 - 3700 MHz block. In a statement last week, Orange announced that, before receiving approval to use the 5G spectrum frequencies obtained in the auction, it wishes to emphasize the results of the 5G network testing and the significant improvement in network quality and speed achieved so far.

Orange Polska said the testing lasted from September 1 for six weeks. During this period, the telco said it has analyzed more than 100 network parameters at 9 base stations, out of which 7 are located in a common area. Orange tested the 5G network in Lublin using the NSA (Non-Standalone) architecture.

Also Read: Poland Completes 3.5 GHz Band 5G Auction, Raising Over PLN 1.9 Billion

The NSA 5G network integrates and interacts with the 4G network, allowing Orange Polska to rapidly implement 5G using existing 4G infrastructure. The company also tested new 5G network features, including TDD duplex. TDD duplex is a functionality responsible for how the frequency range is used to receive and transmit a radio signal.

Orange Poland 5G Speed Results

Orange Polska reported an average data transfer rate of 313 Mbps, indicating a 90 percent increase for downloading, and 140 Mbps for uploading, with a maximum speed exceeding 1 Gbps. These speeds are notably higher than what is presently available on 4G LTE networks.

Also Read: Orange Polska Expands Mobile Network to Meet Surging Demand

Quality Parameters

Orange Poland stated that it also examined the CQI (Channel Quality Information) and CSSR (Call Setup Success Rate) parameters. CQI assesses the network's quality, measured by users' mobile devices. The higher the CQI, the better the quality.

Orange's 5G network testing in Lublin is a positive sign for the future of 5G in Poland. Orange further reiterated that the results obtained above are from limited testing but showcase the potential of 5G networks on new frequencies.