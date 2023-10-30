Macquarie to Invest in SwyftFiber for Accelerating Broadband Expansion

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Macquarie Asset Management to invest in SwyftFiber, propelling high-speed internet services to underserved areas.

Highlights

  • MAM's structured equity investment in SwyftFiber promises improved connectivity.
  • SwyftFiber's expert team with vast broadband experience.
  • Bridge the digital divide in underserved regions through future fiber buildouts.

Follow Us

Macquarie to Invest in SwyftFiber for Accelerating Broadband Expansion

Infrastructure manager Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) announced last week that a fund managed by MAM has entered into an agreement to make a structured equity investment in SwyftFiber, a US-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) that offers internet and television streaming services to communities in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. Macquarie stated that this strategic partnership holds the promise of empowering underserved areas with essential high-speed connectivity.




Also Read: Macquarie Capital and Partners Invest in KevlinX for European Data Center Expansion

Experience and Expertise in Broadband

The statement noted that SwyftFiber's management team has decades of cumulative experience in building and operating broadband companies, and the company has achieved significant success in rapidly scaling broadband infrastructure. Furthermore, SwyftFiber has established strong partnerships with local and federal government agencies and has been selected to help enhance broadband availability through the Louisiana GUMBO grant program and the Federal Communications Commission's RDOF program.

Also Read: Macquarie Capital Acquires Majority Stake in CloudExtel, a Leading NaaS Provider in India

Growth in the Gulf Region

MAM stated that the proposed investment of funds is expected to enable SwyftFiber to accelerate the construction of fiber infrastructure in both existing and new markets, thus facilitating the company's growth and benefiting communities throughout the Gulf region.

CableSouth

Established in 2008, operating under the names SwyftFiber and SwyftConnect, CableSouth offers telecommunication services, including internet, interconnected VoIP, and cable and streaming video services to both residential and commercial customers in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Also Read: Macquarie Becomes a 40 Percent Stake Holder in Virtus Data Centres

The Transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals. The release does not disclose the investment amount; however, it is reported that the investment will support future fiber buildouts aimed at bridging the digital divide in underserved communities.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

DIMAK :

Already working in Delhi NCR and Mumbai circles. But it only works if both the caller and receiver are on…

Reliance Jio Testing 5G VoNR With 5G Core Using 4G…

Faraz :

Pata nahi ye Vo5G/ViNR kab tak aayega.

Reliance Jio Testing 5G VoNR With 5G Core Using 4G…

Suman Dutta :

Agreed.

Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata

DGupta :

Key Question: Does this upgraded airfiber router use mmwave 5G bands? Both Jio and Airtel have a ton of spare…

First Look at Upgraded Airtel Xstream AirFiber from IMC 2023

Faraz :

*Unlimited 5G for 84 days in 449 vs 799 per month.

Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments