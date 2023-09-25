Macquarie Capital and Partners Invest in KevlinX for European Data Center Expansion



Macquarie Capital, PMV (Flemish investment company), and infrastructure fund EPICo² have joined forces to invest in KevlinX, a pan-European data centre platform, and have become the majority stakeholders in the company, according to a statement released last Friday.

KevlinX's Brussels Data Center

KevlinX, which has now begun construction of its first data centre in Brussels, Belgium, with a 32 MW capacity, develops and operates high-performance data centres for governments and cloud companies.

According to the statement, this facility will serve a wide range of data centre customers in the Brussels-Capital Region while addressing the growing demand for data centre infrastructure in Europe, requiring flexible colocation or dedicated wholesale space with the highest standards in redundancy, security and energy efficiency.

Macquarie Capital said, "We are pleased to partner with PMV and KevlinX to realize this critical infrastructure for Belgium, and through our investment, we intend to support KevlinX in delivering on their project pipeline as they embark on an exciting period of growth across Europe."

"We welcome our new investment partners Macquarie Capital, PMV and EPICo² to embark on our journey to develop and operate a pan-European platform, starting in Brussels where construction of our 32 MW data centre has commenced," KevlinX noted.

Supporting European Demand

The statement noted that the collaboration between Macquarie Capital, PMV, and EPICo² with KevlinX aims to strengthen digital infrastructure in Belgium and the broader European market. This partnership will accelerate the development of digital infrastructure in the Benelux region and beyond.

KevlinX's Brussels data centre is expected to set new standards in Belgium, offering superior redundancy, security, and energy efficiency. It will also prioritize connectivity, cloud accessibility, security, and sustainability.