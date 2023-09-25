BSNL Offers 600GB Data and Eros Now with this Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), one of the largest telecom operators in India, is offering customers a prepaid plan with which they get 600GB of data and the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Eros Now. Eros Now is a major OTT platform and home to some of the most exciting TV shows and movies. The plan that we are talking about also has long-term validity. It is generally a plan users recharge with to get data as well as validity. Note that some of the freebies expire earlier than the validity of the plan. Let's see in detail the plan we are talking about and determine whether it is worth your money or not.









BSNL Rs 1999 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 1999 prepaid plan from BSNL is an old offering. The state-run telecom operator offers this plan to customers in all parts of the country. With the Rs 1999 plan from BSNL, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 600GB of data. Post the consumption of 600GB of data, the speed for the users will drop down to 40 Kbps.

The plan bundles Eros Now Entertainment services at no additional cost for users. But the Eros Now benefit will only be offered to the customer for 30 days. Post that, if the user wants to continue watching content on the platform of Eros Now, he/she will require an independent subscription to the OTT giant. Users also get the PRBT option for the first 30 days.

The validity of this plan is 365 days, which is equivalent to one complete year. This means that if you want this plan, you will be committing to the services of BSNL for a long-term. Note that BSNL has not yet started to roll out 4G for customers. But the state-run telco plans to start doing it after September ends.