BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

To ensure that these customers don't face any issues, BSNL has urged that they upgrade to 4G SIMs for free before September 30, 2023. After upgrading to 4G SIMs, BSNL users will get seamless network services wherever they are.

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has asked the customers to complete digital KYC if they have not done so already.
  • The state-run telecom operator has urged customers who have activated their SIMs through paper applications to get their digital KYC done.
  • It is an important thing to do as the company is in the process of launching 4G.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has asked the customers to complete digital KYC if they have not done so already. The state-run telecom operator has urged customers who have activated their SIMs through paper applications to get their digital KYC done. It is an important thing to do as the company is in the process of launching 4G. The digital KYC can be done by visiting the nearest BSNL customer care center or franchisee retailers. Customers will have to carry their Aadhaar cards for the same and the last date to do this is September 30, 2023.




Digital KYC is an important thing now as the central government has introduced new norms on 100% digitisation. It is meant to keep the customers safer. According to a report from The Hindu, P. Paul William, Principal General Manager, BSNL Telecom District, said that BSNL is in the process of launching 4G across India very soon. Since many customers are still using 3G network services on 3G-only SIMs, they may encounter interruption in services once 4G is introduced.

To ensure that these customers don't face any issues, BSNL has urged that they upgrade to 4G SIMs for free before September 30, 2023. After upgrading to 4G SIMs, BSNL users will get seamless network services wherever they are. The state-run telecom operator is asking customers to get digital KYC done as well as upgrade to 4G SIMs before the end of September.

Customers won't have to pay anything extra for the SIM cards. BSNL is soon going to start rolling out home-grown 4G in several parts of India. This means that its customers will finally be able to enjoy high-speed network services. BSNL has plans to roll out 4G in 300 sites every day after September.

