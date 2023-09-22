Tunisie Telecom Announces Transition to IPv6 Protocol



Tunisie Telecom, the incumbent telecom operator in Tunisia, announced on Wednesday that it has become the country's first operator to migrate to the IPv6 protocol. This significant achievement was announced during a grand event attended by the Minister of Communication Technologies and other dignitaries.

Tunisie Telecom Migrates to IPv6

In his address, the Minister of Communications expressed gratitude to Tunisie Telecom for being the first in adopting IPv6, a move set to propel Tunisia's digital transformation further.

The Minister highlighted the exponential growth of connected devices and the multitude of digital applications, emphasizing that investing in the transition to IPv6 offers an extensive address space, opening doors to new horizons and a world of previously unimaginable innovations and possibilities.

IPv6 Migration Essential for Future of ICT Sector

According to the statement, this transition is much more than just a technological update; it is an essential transition for the future of the ICT (Information and communications technology) sector that will provide greater flexibility, performance, security, and user data protection in Tunisia.

Tunisie Telecom underscored its role in contributing to the successful launch of the IPv6 migration in Tunisia. The company also shared that 400,000 customers are already using/benefiting from this protocol through Tunisie Telecom's mobile network.

Tunisie Telecom noted, "While we celebrate this success with immense pleasure, we invite our customers to explore the new opportunities presented by the telecommunications world by surfing in IPv6. Together, let's build a better digital future for our country and future generations."