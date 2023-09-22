Tele2 Latvia Rolls Out VoLTE Roaming in Estonia and Lithuania

Reported by Srikapardhi

Tele2 Latvia has rolled out VoLTE (Voice over Long-Term Evolution) roaming in Estonia and Lithuania, offering customers faster call connection times, higher voice and video quality, and the ability to send images and surf the web while on a voice call.

Highlights

tele2 latvia enables volte services on roaming
Tele2 Latvia announced on Thursday that it has rolled out its VoLTE (Voice over Long-Term Evolution) technology for customers even while they are roaming in Estonia and Lithuania, bringing a host of benefits to mobile users.

Also Read: Tele2 Latvia Launches VoLTE Services




Multitasking on Voice Calls

Tele2 Latvia said VoLTE offers faster call connection times, elevating the quality of voice and video calls. Users can now send images within WhatsApp or surf the web while on a voice call, thanks to the seamless integration of the 4G data network for voice communication.

The company highlighted that over 230,000 Tele2 customers have already embraced VoLTE, with the service offered free of charge to users of iPhone, Samsung, and Sony smartphones. For a complete list of compatible phone models, users can visit Tele2 website.

Tele2 Network Modernisation

Tele2 stated, "This year, we are continuing the large-scale modernization of the "Tele2" core network that started two years ago, as well as actively working on the modernization of mobile communication base stations and the deployment of the 5G network. The modernized core network will support and improve the operation of 4G and 5G, as a result of which both private customers and companies will have access to higher mobile Internet speed and lower latency or data retention when using mobile Internet."

Also Read: Tele2 Latvia Invests 100,000 Euros to Enhance Customer Service System

Tele2 said, as previously reported, it will invest EUR 10 million in the modernisation of its basic mobile communications network. This investment is expected to further elevate the user experience and ensure seamless connectivity.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

