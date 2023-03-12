Tele2 Introduces VoLTE for Zelta Zivtina Prepaid Users

Tele2 Latvia has now made VoLTE (Voice over Long Term Evolution) technology available for its prepaid card - Zelta Zivtina (ZZ) customers. At the end of January, the telco announced the launching of VoLTE services for its users. The company, in its statement, said its VoLTE service is available for iPhone, Samsung, and Sony smartphone users. The details of phone models that support Tele2 VoLTE technology can be found on the Zelta Zivtina website.

Also Read: Tele2 Latvia Launches VoLTE Services

Tele2 Latvia VoLTE Announcement

Tele2 Latvia said it had introduced VoLTE services for its postpaid tariff users, and currently, 80,000 customers are using VoLTE technology daily. Furthermore, Tele2 said now every customer of "Zelta Zivtina" prepaid cards with a smartphone supporting VoLTE technology can simultaneously enjoy data services during a voice call.

Prepaid Card - Zelta Zivtina Dominates the Market

As per the company, Zelta Zivtina continues to dominate the prepaid services market. According to the market research agency NIELSENIQ data, at the end of 2022, the volume market share of Zelta Zivtina in the sales segment of new prepaid cards was 65.9%.

Tele2 5G Networks

Tele2 already announced investments of 20 million euros in developing Mobile Networks this year. As part of the same, Tele2 has already installed 25 new 5G base stations across Latvia, and the 5G coverage has been extended in Riga, Daugavpils, Jelgava, Salacgriva, Saldus, Sigulda and Tukum. The first 5G base stations have been installed in Bervirtsava, Bene, Kapsede, Kronauce, Kekava, Launkalne, Madon, Namiki Rujien and Vilce. With this, Tele2 5G Network is available in 64 densely populated areas in Latvia.

Also Read: Azercell 4G Network Now Covers 88.9% Of Population

5G Network Usage

Tele2 aims to ensure 5G coverage in the widest possible areas of the country to improve the network capacity and meet the growing demand for mobile internet. As a result, Tele2 sees increased data consumption on its 5G Network, which has increased by more than 75% in the last three months. As of February 2023, over 65,000 Tele2 customers use 5G Technology daily.