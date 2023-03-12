6 Must-See Indian Horror Comedy Films on OTT for a Good Time

Comedy and horror put together don't seem so horrible, do they? The combination of amusing pranks and terrifying plotlines makes it even more entertaining to watch. In recent years, horror comedies have gained popularity among Indian viewers. We have easy access to a variety of OTT platforms thanks to their accessibility. Here is a list of must-watch Indian horror-comedy movies on OTT in a variety of languages that you should be viewing.

Here are 6 Indian horror comedies that you simply must see on OTT.

Stree

Vicky and his buddies make the decision to solve the riddle surrounding Stree, a malevolent spirit that preys on mankind at night. It is based on the "Nale Ba" urban legend that was well-known in Karnataka during the 1990s. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and other actors star in the Hindi film. Amar Kaushik was the director of the movie.

OTT platforms: Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar

Roohi

Roohi is abducted by Bhawra and Kattanni so they can marry her off to one of their customers. Nevertheless, they were unaware that Roohi was under the control of a demon. Varun Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rajkumar Rao play the titular characters. The Hindi movie's director is Hardik Mehta.

OTT platform: Netflix

Adi Kapyare Kootamani

Lakshmi offers Bhanuparasad money in exchange for helping her enter and exit the dorms secretly. But, a surprising turn of circumstances causes her to get trapped in the structure. Dhyan Sreenivasan, Namitha Pramod, Aju Varghese, and other actors appear in the Malayalam film. John Varghese is the director of the movie.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Annabelle Sethupati

Pretty burglar Rudra stumbles onto a desolate castle. She makes the decision to release people who were imprisoned against their choice after learning of the catastrophe that occurred at the castle. Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu, Jagapathi Babu, and more actors may be seen in the Tamil film. Deepak Sundarrajan directed the movie.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Bhoot Police

Vibhooti and Chiraunji were given a case that appeared to be routine - finding demonic spirits in a community. But, they understood that this case wasn't as routine as they had anticipated. The director of the Hindi movie is Pawan Kripalani. Notable actors include Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Raju Gari Gadhi

A reality show on television features contestants living in a haunted home. One of the participants sets out to solve the mystery surrounding his sibling's passing. Ashwin Babu, Dhanya Balakrishna, Chettan Cheenu, and other actors appear in the Telugu film. Omkar helmed the picture.

OTT platform: Zee5