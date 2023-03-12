Croatian Regulatory, Hakom Awards Spectrum to Telcos

The Croatian Regulatory Authority for Network Industries (HAKOM) has announced the results of its national and regional multi-band spectrum auctions. Hakom has allocated radio spectrum to mobile communications networks in the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequency bands at the National level and 3600 MHz at the regional (county) level.

Spectrum Auction

According to the regulatory, the bidding process started on January 16, 2023, and lasted six weeks, while the decision to select the bidders was taken on March 08, 2023. As a result, the national auction raised EUR 339 million, above the EUR 155 million reserve price.

National Level Spectrum Auction

The results of the bidding process for the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 2600 MHz frequency bands at national level are as below:

Frequency Band Operator Spectrum Quantity (Mhz) 1 800 MHz A1 Hrvatska 2x10 Hrvatski Telekom 2x10 Telemach Hrvatska 2x10 2 900 MHz A1 Hrvatska 2x15 Hrvatski Telekom 2x15 Telemach Hrvatska 2x5 3 1800 MHz A1 Hrvatska 2x25 Hrvatski Telekom 2x30 Telemach Hrvatska 2x20 4 2100 MHz A1 Hrvatska 2x15 Hrvatski Telekom 2x25 Telemach Hrvatska 2x20 5 2600 MHz A1 Hrvatska 2x25 Hrvatski Telekom 2x25 Telemach Hrvatska 2x20

The national licences offering spectrum in the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 2.6 GHz bands were won by Mobile Network Operators - Hrvatski Telekom (HT), A1 Hrvatska and Telemach Hrvatska.

Coverage Obligation

Furthermore, for frequency bands assigned at the national level, the obligation to cover 99.4 per cent of the population in the territory of the Republic of Croatia until December 31, 2029, with a minimum signal level of -110 dBm. This ensures, in most cases, a satisfactory quality of service with speeds of at least 10 Mbps (Download)/2 Mbps (Upload) outdoors.

Bidding at the national level took place in 309 rounds at the main bidding stage and one round for a particular frequency band at the allocation stage. The currently granted licences for the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 2600 MHz bands expire in 2024, and this spectrum assignment ensures an uninterrupted operation of mobile communications networks.

Spectrum License Validity

The Spectrum usage licences for National assignment have been issued for 15 years with an option to extend for a maximum of five years, as set out in EU-wide rules.

Regional Allocation

According to Hakom, the spectrum in the 3600 MHz frequency band that was not awarded in the 2021 auction was re-auctioned at the regional (county) level to create business opportunities. The total amount raised by the regional spectrum sale, awarded to ISPs Markoja (six counties) and Digicom (three counties), is EUR 187,150.

Selected Bidder Area (County) Main Suction RF Spectrum amount (MHz) 3600 MHz Digicom Brodsko-posavska 20+10 Krapinsko-zagorska 20 Grad Zagreb 10+10 Markoja Bjelovarsko-bilogorska 30+10 Karlovacka 30 Licko-senjska 10 Osjecko-baranjska 30 Pozesko-slavonska 30 Viroviticko-podravska 30+10

Fees collected by auction are to be paid in full in favour of the State budget, said Hakom in its statement.