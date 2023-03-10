6 OTT Web Shows Based on Novels That Bring Your Creativity to Life

Novels are a form of literary art that tells a fictional story through prose. They typically explore complex themes and characters and aim to provide insight into the human condition. Books are particularly good at igniting our imaginations with their compelling stories and distinctive characters. Such storylines playing out in front of us on large screens would undoubtedly be an entirely new experience.

In light of this, we present to you a list of OTT web shows that are based on novels. They cover a wide range, including fantasy and psychological thrillers. Consume these in excess to see your dreams come to life.

The web series based on the books listed below are all available on OTT.

The Alienist

New York City was terrorised by the horrific killings of male prostitutes in the 19th century. Along with criminal psychologist Dr Laszlo Kreizler, newspaper cartoonist John Moore searches for the person responsible. This psychological historical drama, which Jakob Verbruggen directed, has Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans, and Daniel Brühl in pivotal parts. It currently has two seasons.

Based on: The Alienist by Caleb Carr

OTT Platform: Netflix

Sharp Objects

A crime reporter named Camille Preaker has Munchausen syndrome via proxy. Returning home to investigate a murder forces her to confront her previous demons once more. This psychological thriller, which was directed by Jean-Marc Vallee, has Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Eliza Scanlen, and other actors in the key parts.

Based on: Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Good Omens

Aziraphale, a picky angel, and Crowley, a demon ally work together to avert Armageddon. A witch and an 11-year-old antichrist also join them. This fantasy comedy, which Douglas Mackinnon directed, stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Sam Taylor Buck, and others in important parts.

Based on: Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Outsider

A local detective embarks on the investigation when an 11-year-old boy is found dead in the Georgia woods. He eventually learns startling information. This Richard Price-produced criminal drama features Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Jason Bateman, and other renowned actors in key parts.

Based on: The Outsider by Stephen King

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

A Discovery of Witches

Diana Bishop is both a witch and a historian. She finds Ashmole 782, a cursed text, and works to unravel its secrets. Leading parts are played by Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Adelle Leonce, and others. It now has 3 seasons.

Based on: All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Ray

An anthology drama series that examines four seemingly unrelated short stories. The stories have a variety of plots, including satire and psychological thrillers. This Sayantan Mukherjee-produced series has a number of well-known actors, including Harshvardhan Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Manoj Bajpayee, and many others.

Based on: Multiple short stories by Satyajit Ray

OTT Platform: Netflix