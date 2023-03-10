Eutelsat and Intelsat Sign Seven Year Capacity Agreement

Announced on March 09, Eutelsat has signed a multi-orbit agreement with Intelsat to enhance connectivity solutions over Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific, including OneWeb services. The blend of multi-orbit assets from two of the world's biggest operators provides unmatched connectivity service for air, land and sea customers where there is significant demand.

Seven Year Capacity Deal

According to the statement, under this new seven-year multi-million euro capacity agreement, leveraging Eutelsat's High-throughput Satellites (HTS) in Ku-band and OneWeb's constellation, Intelsat can offer connectivity solutions anywhere across air, land and sea. The agreement also includes the recently launched EUTELSAT 10B satellite.

This deal cements a proposed deal previously announced on the EUTELSAT 10B satellite in October 2019 between Eutelsat and Gogo Commercial Aviation, acquired by Intelsat in 2020.

Hybrid Connectivity

The newly established capacity agreement expands on this deal by incorporating OneWeb's LEO (Low-Earth-Orbit) solution into a larger portion of Eutelsat's HTS GEO (geostationary orbit) assets, including EUTELSAT 172B, the upcoming EUTELSAT 10B, and the future Flexsat. This unique hybrid offering provides Intelsat with improved connectivity capabilities.

The combined GEO and LEO assets of Eutelsat, Intelsat, and OneWeb, comprising of Eutelsat and Intelsat's GEO fleets along with OneWeb's LEO network, will enable customers across the globe to enjoy a unified and uninterrupted connectivity service.

In related news, OneWeb confirms the successful deployment of 40 satellites launched with SpaceX and is just one launch away from achieving global coverage. The launch 17 takes the total OneWeb constellation to 582 satellites.