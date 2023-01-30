Tele2 Latvia Launches VoLTE Services

Tele2 announced VoLTE services for its customers in Latvia. VoLTE (Voice over Long-Term Technology) technology helps customers experience HD audio quality over cellular voice calls. VoLTE service is available to Tele2 customers till now in test mode. Tele2 invested several million euros in implementing this technology, and the company offers the service for free to its customers. The telco said customers can now enjoy faster call connection as well as higher quality voice and video calls.

VoLTE Supported Devices

Currently, the company admits that VoLTE technology is available to iPhone, Samsung and Sony smartphone users on postpaid connections. Customers can visit the Tele2 website to know the exact models that support Tele2 VoLTE service.

Android users need to update their phone's Operating System to activate VoLTE. iPhone users need to make changes to settings, and the procedure can be found at tele2.lv/volte.

Liga Krumina, director of the technical department of "Tele2", said: "For a long time, VoLTE technology was available to some customers in test mode, because we wanted to make sure that everything worked without a hitch. Currently, every Tele2 customer who has a smartphone that supports VoLTE technology can, for example, simultaneously send pictures in the WhatsApp app or search for information on the Internet during a voice call, as the 4G data network is used to provide voice communications. Until now, the 4G network was intended only for mobile Internet use."

Network Investments

Tele2 already announced investments of 20 million euros in developing Mobile Networks this year. The company says that much of the investments will be directed towards network modernization and deployment of 5G technology, Network capacity enhancement and construction of new data core network infrastructure.

eSIM for Pildyk users

Prepaid service "Pildyk" users of Tele2 can now use eSIM services. However, customers need to ensure the handset supports eSIM technology and follow the steps to get the QR code per the instructions on the website.

eSIM technology is supported by 2018 and later released iPhones, Samsung Galaxy S20 and newer models, Google Pixel and the latest Sony phones. When changing a physical card to an eSIM, one-time exchange fees of EUR 1 apply.