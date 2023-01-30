EdgeCore Starts Construction at Silicon Valley Data Centres

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure announced the commencement of construction of the first of two strategically located Data centers in Santa Clara, CA. These two sustainably designed data centers are engineered to meet the current and future customer requirements. Partners Group acquired EdgeCore in November 2022 and will invest up to USD 1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites. This announcement from EdgeCore is the start of the many development projects EdgeCore is supposed to begin in 2023.

Silicon Valley Data Centers

Upon completion of the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) designed campus will support 72 MW of load across 540,000 square feet of space. Silicon Valley Power will provide utility power at the site starting in Q1 2024.

"EdgeCore entered 2023 poised for rapid growth and today's announcement of our Silicon Valley campus groundbreaking is the exciting start to a busy year of development," said Jeff Dorr, President and Chief Financial Officer, EdgeCore.

"To ensure the exacting standards of our customers are exceeded, EdgeCore's commitment to infusing sustainable building and operational practices in each high-performance, ready-for-occupancy data center we construct continues with this Santa Clara facility."

Sustainability

The new campus of EdgeCore's high-performance Silicon Valley data centre will be built with sustainability in mind to accomplish the following:

LEED BD+C Silver certification

Energy Star certification

Water Utilization Effectiveness (WUE) of .01

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of <1.30

The availability of carbon-neutral electricity

EdgeCore will enable clients to fulfil their sustainability commitments by designing to the aforementioned targets while simultaneously providing the security, scalability, and reliability required to fulfil demanding performance specifications.

Data Centre Availability

One of the biggest and most important markets for data centres in the US is Silicon Valley, but recent inventory and power shortages have made it challenging for cloud and technology companies to find scalable multi-megawatt capacity in the region. These new Data Centres from EdgeCore will be able to serve the rising demand in the market.