OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Could Launch Soon in India

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 appears to be OnePlus's upcoming, reasonably priced TWS earbuds. The OnePlus Nord Buds will be succeeded by these earphones, as their name suggests. We are aware that Bluetooth 5.2 is used by the OnePlus Nord Buds. The Nord Buds 2's battery life will probably be extended by upgrading to Bluetooth 5.3. For those who don't know, Bluetooth 5.3 is more energy-efficient than Bluetooth 5.2 since it switches between low-duty and high-duty cycles faster. In addition, the Nord Buds 2 should have a higher-quality signal.

The casing will charge at a maximum of 4.5W, while the earphones will charge at 1.5W. A typical USB Type-C connector will be used for charging. Other than that, we don't have any other information on these impending earbuds. We may anticipate the earphones to have better hardware and specs than the present Nord Buds, though, presuming that we are receiving more than just a Bluetooth version bump.

The TWS earbuds contain a 12.4mm titanium dynamic driver in comparison to the Nord Buds. According to the manufacturer, each earbud's 41mAh battery can support up to 7 hours of audio playback. The case adds 30 hours to the battery life. The flat stem design and IP55 rating on the earphones give them durability and sweat and dust resistance.