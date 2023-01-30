Upcoming Kannada Films on OTT in 2023

Sandalwood has had a tremendously busy year with hit after hit. A variety of Kannada films are available to stream on over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Many movies, ranging in size from big-budget blockbusters from major studios to smaller independent films, have been released on various OTTs. You can choose from a wide variety of entertainment options, such as action, mystery, drama, and thrillers. View the list to learn about what Kannada movies will soon be available on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Sun NXT and ZEE5.

List of Kannada films scheduled for streaming on various OTT Platforms in 2023:

1. Sakath

The movie's protagonist is a man who registers for a singing competition on a reality show and is made to pretend to be blind by the show's producers.

But he finds himself in a challenging situation when he accidentally witnesses a crime. The man must decide between acting dishonestly by remaining silent and risking termination from the program vs speaking out about what he saw.

Release Date: April 3, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Vedha

The Kannada film Vedha was released on December 23, 2022. Harsha is the movie's director. In A, Raghu Shivamogga, Umashree, Ganavi Laxman, Shiva Rajkumar, and Ganavi Laxman were the primary characters.

Vedha tells the story of a father who punished his daughter in vengeance for the trauma she had experienced. The father uses bloodletting and violence to achieve justice. Although the film is not for the faint of heart, it is a riveting story that will stay with you long after the final credits have rolled.

Release Date: February 17 2023

OTT Platform: TBA

3. Dil Pasand

The story's protagonist, Santosh, an IT engineer who has been a hopeless optimist since he was a young child, is portrayed by Darling Krishna. When they feel he is ready, his parents set up his marriage to Megha Shetty's character, Minchu.

Release Date: February 10, 2023.

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

4. Raymo

In the film, Revanth, the millionaire's son, is introduced. He goes by the moniker Raymo and is a rock star that emits a lot of arrogance. He abuses alcohol, hates his father, and is well-liked by women. Then, he meets Mohana, who is the exact opposite of him. She is a singer from a reputable family.

Release Date: January 2023

OTT Platform: Zee5 Kannada

5. Head Bush

Shoonya directed the relevant 2022 Kannada movie. This political crime thriller about Bengaluru's underworld is inspired by Agni Sridhar's autobiography, "My Days in the Underworld."

Release Date: January 2023

OTT Platform: ZEE5.

6. Salaga

Salaga, a 2021 Kannada action-thriller movie, is Duniya Vijay's first foray into directing. Nagabhushan, Duniya Vijay, Sanjana Anand, and Daali Dhananjay all had pivotal roles in the film. On October 14, 2021, the film had its premiere. In the movie, the journey of a man seeking to understand his role in the world is depicted.

According to the facts he has received, he is looking for something beyond what is practical. But, until he befriends a girl who seems to have all the answers, he is drawn into a world of crime and violence. Salaga will take you on an exciting journey that will keep spectators on the edge of their seats the entire time.

Release Date: January 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix