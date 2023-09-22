Indian Web Series Based on Novels: Must-Watch Shows



Do you have any experience with book-to-film adaptations? Web series adaptations, however, have a clear edge. Web series can go into greater detail, but films can only briefly summarize a book. For individuals who would rather not read the book but still want to experience its depth, this is very advantageous. Here, you may enjoy and immerse yourself in the world of the original stories by watching a variety of Indian web series on OTT that are based on novels. These series range in genre from romantic comedies to political dramas.

Here is a list of OTT web shows based on Indian novels:

Mismatched

'When Dimple Met Rishi' by Sandhya Menon served as the inspiration for the romantic comedy 'Mismatched. After two seasons, the mismatched audience is eagerly anticipating season 3. The series, which was directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, was endearing, attractive, and romantic. The series' primary protagonists are played by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf. Families set up two youngsters who go through the ups and downs of establishing their relationship. You are losing out on a lot of fun if you haven't seen it up until this point.

OTT platform: Netflix

Leila

Adapted from Prayaag Akbar's futuristic novel of the same name, Leila is a web series. It centres on Shalini, a mother who is frantically looking for her lost daughter in a civilization that is not too distant in the future. Shalini navigates through dark secrets, self-sacrifices, and encounters with a cult-like group as she sets out on a perilous quest to reconnect with her daughter in a totalitarian society that divides people based on religion and caste. Huma Qureshi, Rahul Khanna, Siddharth, Seema Biswas, and Sanjay Suri are among the notable actors who appear in the Deepa Mehta-directed series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Scoop

The book Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison by Jigna Vora served as the inspiration for the television show Scoop. Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi wrote the narrative. The protagonist of Scoop is a crime reporter whose life takes a bizarre turn after she is accused of killing another journalist. Important parts are played by Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani.

OTT platform: Netflix

Sacred Games

The same-named novel by Vikram Chandra served as the inspiration for the riveting Indian crime thriller Sacred Games. Sartaj Singh, a disturbed policeman in Mumbai, is the focus of the narrative. He receives an enigmatic call from the mobster Ganesh Gaitonde. Sartaj finds himself entangled in a perilous web of corruption, politics, and religious tensions as he follows the hints provided by Gaitonde. In the series, prominent characters are played by Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey.

OTT platform: Netflix

State of Siege: 26/11

The action-thriller series State of Siege: 26/11, created by Matthew Leutwyler and Prashant Singh, is based on the book "Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11" by journalist Sandip Unnithan. The narrative centres on the military's Operation Black Tornado amid the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Jyoti Gauba, Tara Alisha Berry, Mukul Dev, and Naren Kumar all had significant parts in the series. The 26/11 incident is shown in the series through the eyes of the NSG Commandos, who were called in to take over after the Mumbai Police suffered significant losses.

OTT platform: Zee5