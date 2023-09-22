Reliance Jio Netflix Basic and Netflix Mobile Bundled Postpaid Plans: Details

Reliance Jio has several postpaid plans on offer for customers. However, there are two plans that can be of super value for users who pay for Netflix separately every month. Netflix is not cheap as it is only available for monthly subscription and users have to pay a hefty sum if they want to subscribe to the basic or the premium plan. However, there are two plans from Reliance Jio (postpaid mobile) that come with a free Netflix subscription. Today, we will be looking at these plans and determining whether they are actually great in value or not.









Read More - Jio has the Best Value 2.5GB Daily Data Plans

Reliance Jio Netflix Postpaid Plans

There are only two postpaid plans offered by Jio that come with the benefit of Netflix. These two plans cost Rs 1499 and Rs 699.

Jio Rs 1499 Postpaid Plan - The Rs 1499 plan from Jio is the most expensive postpaid plan you can get from the telco. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The total data bundled with this plan is 300GB. The additional benefits of the plan include Netflix Mobile, Amazon Prime, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Along with this, you also get international roaming in the USA and UAE. In the USA, users get 5GB of high-speed data and 500 mins incoming and outgoing local and callback to India. In the UAE, users get 1GB of high-speed data and 300 minutes of incoming and outgoing local and callback to India.

Jio Rs 699 Postpaid Plan - With the Rs 699 plan from Jio, users get 100GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 3 family SIMs (each SIM gets 5GB of data). Each additional SIM costs Rs 99 per month. The add-on benefits of this plan are Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Read More - Jio Annual Validity Prepaid Plans in 2023

How to Activate Netflix with Jio Postpaid Plan

If you want to activate Netflix with your Jio postpaid plan, then you will have to go to the MyJio app and log in to your account with your registered phone number. Then you have to find the Active Netflix banner. Post that, you can link your existing Netflix account or create a new one as per your wish.