Jio has the Best Value 2.5GB Daily Data Plans

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, offers the best value 2.5GB daily data prepaid plans. These plans are not only more affordable than the competition but also offer truly unlimited 5G data. Because Jio is expanding the reach of its 5G at a rapid pace throughout the nation, recharging with prepaid plans that bundle the Jio Welcome Offer can be a bonus for consumers. Recently, Jio updated the count of cities/towns with its 5G to 7543. Today, we will be diving deep into the 2.5GB daily data prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio. While this is a kind of plan that might not find many suitors, it can benefit some immensely. Let's take a look.









Reliance Jio 2.5GB Daily Data Plans

There are only two plans from Jio that offer customers 2.5GB of daily data. These two plans cost Rs 2999 and Rs 349. While one plan is meant for super long-term validity, the other one is meant for a short-term duration. Note that both plans are eligible for the 5G Welcome Offer from Reliance Jio.

Jio Rs 349 Plan - The Rs 349 plan from Reliance Jio comes with 30 days of service validity and 2.5GB of daily data. The total amount of data bundled with this plan is 75GB. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day as well as free subscriptions to JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV.

Jio Rs 2999 Plan - The Rs 2999 plan from Reliance Jio comes with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 365 days. There's an additional benefit of JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV.

Between September 5 and September 30, 2023, Reliance Jio is also offering 21GB of bonus data (7GB x 3 vouchers on the MyJio app). Users also get benefits from Yatra, Ajio, McDonalds, Netmeds, and Reliance Digital.