5 Best Comedy Shows to Watch After a Long Day at Work

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

These comedy shows offer a delightful escape from the daily grind and promise laughter aplenty. Whether you're a fan of workplace humor, police antics, or family dynamics, there's something here to tickle your funny bone.

Highlights

  • The Office is a hilarious and heartwarming show that will make you laugh out loud.
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a funny and clever show with a great cast of characters.
  • Schitt's Creek is a heartwarming and refreshing show that will make you laugh and cry.

Follow Us

5 Best Comedy Shows to Watch After a Long Day at Work
After a challenging and long day at work, if you're searching for a light-hearted diversion or a belly-aching chuckle, look no further - we've got you covered! We've compiled a list of the finest comedy shows available on OTT platforms to bring a smile to your face. From clever one-liners to side-splitting humor, these shows promise a delightful dose of laughter.

Also Read: New Web Series Debuting on Disney Plus Hotstar This September




The Office (2005-2013)

In the popular American sitcom "The Office," you can witness the Dunder Mifflin employees navigating the hilariously banal realm of office politics. It draws viewers in with its humorous yet moving examination of office life and is hailed as a cultural phenomenon and one of the most well-liked comedies in history. You can watch this mockumentary program on Netflix.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

The Netflix comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" centers on seven detectives who work for the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and stars Andre Braugher and Andy Samberg. As the detectives attempt to acclimate to life under their new commanding officer, Captain Raymond Holt (Braugher), the series progresses. It's a pleasure to watch because of Samberg's perfect comedic timing, contagious enthusiasm, and deft handling of slapstick humor.

Also Read: Turkish Dramas Available for Free Streaming on YouTube

Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

The Netflix sitcom "Schitt's Creek," created by Dan Levy and his father, Eugene Levy, follows the wealthy Rose family as they rebuild their lives after losing everything. The series gained praise for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ people, script, humor, and actor performances, garnering a record number of Emmy nominations and Primetime Emmy Awards (nine wins).

Kim's Convenience (2016-2021)

The Canadian sitcom "Kim's Convenience," which airs on Netflix, is based on Ins Choi's 2011 play of the same name and centers on an Asian family that owns a convenience shop in Toronto's Moss Park district. The store is run by the parents, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon, with the assistance of their daughter, Andrea Bang. Simu Liu portrays their estranged son, who is also a parent.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is the title character in the historical comedy-drama series on Amazon Prime Video, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who also created "Gilmore Girls." Miriam 'Midge' Maisel is a New York-based housewife who discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy and decides to pursue a career in this field in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Also Read: Exciting Web Series Streaming on Netflix in September

These comedy shows offer a delightful escape from the daily grind and promise laughter aplenty. Whether you're a fan of workplace humor, police antics, or family dynamics, there's something here to tickle your funny bone. So, sit back, relax, and let the laughter therapy begin as you stream these hilarious series on your favorite OTT platform.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel isn't good in many circles still. As it's based on LTE network, after 5G launch speeds has deteriorated a…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

Mudassar :

Direct Access to 24 x 7 Premium Call Centers: The question is who calls call centers these days. Every info…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

shivraj roy :

tbh Vi's services have gone from poor quality to very poor now phone goes from 4g to edge doesn't work…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

shivraj roy :

India actually has very good fiber and 5g network, it would be interesting to see how they make their plans…

Starlink May Get License to Start Services in India Soon:…

shivraj roy :

where impressive?

Nokia G42, a Super Affordable 5G Phone with Impressive Specs…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments