5 Best Comedy Shows to Watch After a Long Day at Work



After a challenging and long day at work, if you're searching for a light-hearted diversion or a belly-aching chuckle, look no further - we've got you covered! We've compiled a list of the finest comedy shows available on OTT platforms to bring a smile to your face. From clever one-liners to side-splitting humor, these shows promise a delightful dose of laughter.

The Office (2005-2013)

In the popular American sitcom "The Office," you can witness the Dunder Mifflin employees navigating the hilariously banal realm of office politics. It draws viewers in with its humorous yet moving examination of office life and is hailed as a cultural phenomenon and one of the most well-liked comedies in history. You can watch this mockumentary program on Netflix.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

The Netflix comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" centers on seven detectives who work for the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and stars Andre Braugher and Andy Samberg. As the detectives attempt to acclimate to life under their new commanding officer, Captain Raymond Holt (Braugher), the series progresses. It's a pleasure to watch because of Samberg's perfect comedic timing, contagious enthusiasm, and deft handling of slapstick humor.

Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

The Netflix sitcom "Schitt's Creek," created by Dan Levy and his father, Eugene Levy, follows the wealthy Rose family as they rebuild their lives after losing everything. The series gained praise for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ people, script, humor, and actor performances, garnering a record number of Emmy nominations and Primetime Emmy Awards (nine wins).

Kim's Convenience (2016-2021)

The Canadian sitcom "Kim's Convenience," which airs on Netflix, is based on Ins Choi's 2011 play of the same name and centers on an Asian family that owns a convenience shop in Toronto's Moss Park district. The store is run by the parents, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon, with the assistance of their daughter, Andrea Bang. Simu Liu portrays their estranged son, who is also a parent.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is the title character in the historical comedy-drama series on Amazon Prime Video, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who also created "Gilmore Girls." Miriam 'Midge' Maisel is a New York-based housewife who discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy and decides to pursue a career in this field in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

These comedy shows offer a delightful escape from the daily grind and promise laughter aplenty. Whether you're a fan of workplace humor, police antics, or family dynamics, there's something here to tickle your funny bone. So, sit back, relax, and let the laughter therapy begin as you stream these hilarious series on your favorite OTT platform.