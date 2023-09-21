Stc Bahrain Partners With Kaleyra to Enhance Omnichannel Communication Capabilities



US-based global Communications Platform as a Service company, Kaleyra, announced today an exclusive partnership with stc Bahrain as an omnichannel provider. As part of this partnership, Kaleyra will support stc Bahrain in delivering personalised, flexible communication to its customers and enable enterprise brands to do the same.

Kaleyra's CPaaS platform

Kaleyra stated that with its advanced CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) platform and stc Bahrain's extensive mobile operator network, businesses can reliably connect with customers in meaningful ways. Companies of any size across the Middle East will have access to a streamlined, scalable communication platform to facilitate growth and improve operations.

Kaleyra expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with stc Bahrain to combine their network and reputation in the market with Kaleyra's technological proficiency. This partnership provides exciting opportunities for growth to businesses across the Middle East."

Redefine Customer Engagement

stc Bahrain commented, "We are excited to join forces with Kaleyra, a global leader in omnichannel business communications. This partnership underlines our commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions to our business customers. Together we will redefine seamless customer engagement and elevate the standards of communication technology."

Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.