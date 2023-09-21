Stc Bahrain Partners With Kaleyra to Enhance Omnichannel Communication Capabilities

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Kaleyra has announced an exclusive partnership with stc Bahrain to provide omnichannel communication solutions to businesses in the Middle East.

Highlights

  • Kaleyra's partnership with stc Bahrain enhances customer-centric communication.
  • A unified platform connects businesses with customers effectively.
  • The partnership provides exciting opportunities for growth to businesses across the Middle East.

Follow Us

stc bahrain chooses kaleyra as omnichannel partner
US-based global Communications Platform as a Service company, Kaleyra, announced today an exclusive partnership with stc Bahrain as an omnichannel provider. As part of this partnership, Kaleyra will support stc Bahrain in delivering personalised, flexible communication to its customers and enable enterprise brands to do the same.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Launches Airtel IQ Reach, A Self-Serve Marketing Platform




Kaleyra's CPaaS platform

Kaleyra stated that with its advanced CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) platform and stc Bahrain's extensive mobile operator network, businesses can reliably connect with customers in meaningful ways. Companies of any size across the Middle East will have access to a streamlined, scalable communication platform to facilitate growth and improve operations.

Kaleyra expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with stc Bahrain to combine their network and reputation in the market with Kaleyra's technological proficiency. This partnership provides exciting opportunities for growth to businesses across the Middle East."

Redefine Customer Engagement

stc Bahrain commented, "We are excited to join forces with Kaleyra, a global leader in omnichannel business communications. This partnership underlines our commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions to our business customers. Together we will redefine seamless customer engagement and elevate the standards of communication technology."

Also Read: Tata Communications to Acquire Kaleyra, a CPaaS Platform Player for USD 100 Million

Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

See here.

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Faraz :

Also 61 rupees voucher not showing unlimited 5G anymore.

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Faraz :

Jio also now giving only one jiotune per month, was giving 3 jiotunes till last quarter and unlimited before. I…

Verizon Confirms that it is Not Looking to Buy Vodafone…

Faraz :

My plan also expired on 19th, have not received welcome offer on 395 yet. Raised a complaint, they registered it…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Rupesh :

I am facing a strange issue with Jio. After finishing my time with BSNL plan (4 days before plan ending),…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments