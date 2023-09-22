RailWire has an Amazing 50 Mbps Plan with 15 OTT Apps

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 1

Highlights

RailWire, an internet service provider housed under RailTel, is a major presence in India. The company offers services almost everywhere in India and is fast becoming a household name. While there's still a long way to go for RailWire to compete with giants such as Airtel and Jio, the company seems to be moving in the right direction. If you have ever wanted an affordable broadband plan with OTT benefits, well, this is what RailWire has in store for you. Not long back, RailWire introduced OTT benefits with its broadband plans. Today, we will be looking at its 50 Mbps broadband plan that falls under the affordable category and also bundles OTT benefits for customers.




RailWire 50 Mbps Broadband Plan with OTT Benefits

Before we go ahead with this plan, you should note that it may not be present in your location. You can reach out to RailWire to confirm whether you can get this plan or not.

The 50 Mbps broadband plan from RailWire that we are talking about here comes for Rs 499 per month. That's right, only Rs 499 (the amount does not include GST yet). This is a great price for a 5o Mbps plan as for the same price, you get 40 Mbps speed from Airtel. Further, with this plan, users get access to 15 OTT apps.

These OTT apps include platforms such as ZEE5, SonyLIV, ALT Balaji, Discovery+, EpicON, Hungama Play, PlayboxTV, Fancode, Gaana, Hungama Magic, Distro TV, Hubhopper and more.

This is a great deal for anyone who is looking to purchase a 50 Mbps plan or an entry-level broadband plan. There's hardly any such plan available from other ISPs in India. Even with Jio, while you can get a cheaper plan of Rs 399, you only get 30 Mbps speed but no OTT benefits.

