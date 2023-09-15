Connect Broadband has a Super Affordable 50 Mbps Broadband Plan

Connect Broadband, a regional internet serivce provider (ISP), offers one of the most affordable 50 Mbps broadband plans in the country. You can get plans with all sorts of benefits from the ISP. But this 50 Mbps plan that we are talking about is the entry-level offering that users with a limited budget can purchase. While this is not the most affordable plan in the country by any ISP, it certainly gives tough competition to the entry-level plans offered by major ISPs such as Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber. Let's dive into the details of the plan that we are talking about here.









Connect Broadband 50 Mbps Entry-Level Broadband Plan

The Connect Broadband plan we are talking about here comes for Rs 499. The Rs 499 plan from Connect Broadband is the most affordable offering from the company for consumers in Punjab, Haryana and J&K. These are the only three regions where the ISP is offering its services currently.

With the Rs 499 plan, users will get 50 Mbps broadband speed. The speed for download and upload is uniform. The data offered with this plan is unlimited. However, note that every unlimited plan from Connect Broadband comes with an FUP (fair usage policy) limit. The FUP limit for this plan is 3.3TB. Along with this, consumers also get a free landline connection with unlimited voice calling.

The price of the plan doesn't include GST here. So the final cost of this plan for a consumer will be Rs 499 + 18% GST which is Rs 589. The price is not bad as this is what you have to pay Airtel for its entry-level broadband plan as well. But with Airtel, you get 40 Mbps of speed instead of 50 Mbps. However, one big difference between the Rs 499 plans of Airtel and Connect Broadband is the availability of additional benefits. With Airtel's Rs 499 broadband plan, you get access to the Airtel Xstream OTT (over-the-top) platform, while with the Connect Broadband's plan, you get nothing of the sort.