Connect Broadband has a Super Affordable 50 Mbps Broadband Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Connect Broadband plan we are talking about here comes for Rs 499. The Rs 499 plan from Connect Broadband is the most affordable offering from the company for consumers in Punjab, Haryana and J&K.

Highlights

  • Connect Broadband, a regional internet serivce provider (ISP), offers one of the most affordable 50 Mbps broadband plans in the country.
  • You can get plans with all sorts of benefits from the ISP.
  • With the Rs 499 plan, users will get 50 Mbps broadband speed.v

Follow Us

connect broadband has a super affordable 50

Connect Broadband, a regional internet serivce provider (ISP), offers one of the most affordable 50 Mbps broadband plans in the country. You can get plans with all sorts of benefits from the ISP. But this 50 Mbps plan that we are talking about is the entry-level offering that users with a limited budget can purchase. While this is not the most affordable plan in the country by any ISP, it certainly gives tough competition to the entry-level plans offered by major ISPs such as Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber. Let's dive into the details of the plan that we are talking about here.




Read More - Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Available at Lower Price, But You Have to Do This

Connect Broadband 50 Mbps Entry-Level Broadband Plan

The Connect Broadband plan we are talking about here comes for Rs 499. The Rs 499 plan from Connect Broadband is the most affordable offering from the company for consumers in Punjab, Haryana and J&K. These are the only three regions where the ISP is offering its services currently.

With the Rs 499 plan, users will get 50 Mbps broadband speed. The speed for download and upload is uniform. The data offered with this plan is unlimited. However, note that every unlimited plan from Connect Broadband comes with an FUP (fair usage policy) limit. The FUP limit for this plan is 3.3TB. Along with this, consumers also get a free landline connection with unlimited voice calling.

Read More - Excitel Brings Two New 400 Mbps Broadband Plans with TV and Home Projector

The price of the plan doesn't include GST here. So the final cost of this plan for a consumer will be Rs 499 + 18% GST which is Rs 589. The price is not bad as this is what you have to pay Airtel for its entry-level broadband plan as well. But with Airtel, you get 40 Mbps of speed instead of 50 Mbps. However, one big difference between the Rs 499 plans of Airtel and Connect Broadband is the availability of additional benefits. With Airtel's Rs 499 broadband plan, you get access to the Airtel Xstream OTT (over-the-top) platform, while with the Connect Broadband's plan, you get nothing of the sort.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel isn't good in many circles still. As it's based on LTE network, after 5G launch speeds has deteriorated a…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

Mudassar :

Direct Access to 24 x 7 Premium Call Centers: The question is who calls call centers these days. Every info…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

shivraj roy :

tbh Vi's services have gone from poor quality to very poor now phone goes from 4g to edge doesn't work…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

shivraj roy :

India actually has very good fiber and 5g network, it would be interesting to see how they make their plans…

Starlink May Get License to Start Services in India Soon:…

shivraj roy :

where impressive?

Nokia G42, a Super Affordable 5G Phone with Impressive Specs…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments