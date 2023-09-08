Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Available at Lower Price, But You Have to Do This

Airtel Xstream Fiber charges customers an installation fee of Rs 1500. If you decide to choose the 3, 6, or 12-month plan, then that fee will be waived for you. That directly means a saving of Rs 1500.

Bharti Airtel operates one of the most successful fiber broadband businesses in India. The company runs its fiber broadband business under the brand Airtel Xstream Fiber. Airtel is the second-largest internet service provider (ISP) in the country currently. The telco is offering Airtel Xstream Fiber customers discounts with all the plans. However, to get the discounts, the customers will have to choose to go for the long-term plans. Not only discounts on plans, but Airtel also lets go of CPE (Customer Premise Equipment) charges if the customer is going for the long-term plan. Mentioned below are all the details about this.




Why Should You Go for Airtel Xstream Fiber Long-Term Plans

Airtel Xstream Fiber charges customers an installation fee of Rs 1500. If you decide to choose the 3, 6, or 12-month plan, then that fee will be waived for you. That directly means a saving of Rs 1500. Further, with the 6 or 12-month plans, customers are entitled to receive a discount of 7.5% and 15%, for plans above Rs 499.

Thus going for monthly plans might keep your liquidity more stable, but if you can afford it, you should go for the 12-month plan from the company for maximum savings.

For the prepaid Rs 499 plan customers, there will be a discount of 15% on both the 6-month and 12-month plans, while postpaid customers in select towns are only eligible for the offer.

Airtel Xstream Fiber offers its broadband plans with an FUP (fair usage policy) limit of 3,333GB per month. Post the consumption of this FUP data, the speed limit for the customer drops to 1 Mbps. To book a new connection from Airtel Xstream Fiber, you should go to the website or the Airtel Thanks app. You can also reach out to your nearest Airtel store or just connect with the company's customer care team for help.

