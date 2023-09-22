Ateme’s 5G Broadcasting Solution Powers First Transmission in US



France-based Ateme, a video compression, delivery, and streaming solution provider, has announced that its 5G Broadcasting Solution was behind the first transmission of a 5G signal over a licensed broadcast facility, as part of a proof of concept for 5G Broadcast presented to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

As reported by TelecomTalk, in July, the FCC granted Milachi Media experimental temporary authority (STA) to conduct testing of 5G-based broadcast services (5G Broadcast).









5G Broadcast PoC in US

Ateme said the 5G Broadcast proof of concept, executed by Milachi Media-owned TV station WWOO-LD with support from Qualcomm, is a significant milestone in the US media industry for video delivery and public safety.

Ateme noted that the live stream took place on Wednesday, September 13th, at 10:30 am at XGen Network. XGen Network deploys 5G Broadcasting facilities in the US and also develops new technologies for the 5G Broadcast platform.

5G Broadcast Technology

In its statement, Ateme said, "Through multicast technology, 5G Broadcast helps broadcasters reduce transmission costs, widen their reach, and offer viewers innovative ways of consuming TV, all while also reducing latency. The technology also frees broadcasters from the mobile network operator thanks to unlocked SIMs, allowing them to deliver video independently."

"Ideal for mass delivery of content such as live sports events, concerts, and emergency alerts, 5G Broadcast also covers a wider area than alternative broadcast methods, with antennas that have a range of over 50 miles," added Ateme.

Ateme further stated that prior to this demonstration in the US, it had already spearheaded the technology in multiple markets, including India, Brazil, and Europe. Ateme's 5G Broadcast solution - which includes live encoding as well as efficient packaging and multiplexing - successfully transmitted sports events and song contests in France, Austria, and Germany, among other locations.