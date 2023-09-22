2Africa Submarine Cable Lands in Democratic Republic of Congo



Orange DRC and Airtel Congo RDC have successfully landed the 2Africa submarine cable in the Democratic Republic of Congo, off Muanda, through their joint venture, Mawezi RDC. Orange and Airtel said the arrival of the 2Africa submarine cable in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a significant development in the country's digital infrastructure and connectivity.

2Africa Submarine Cable Project

The 2Africa submarine cable project is the world's largest submarine cable project, connecting 33 countries from 2023 onwards across three continents: Africa, Asia, and Europe. It is expected to provide faster and more reliable internet services to the countries it connects.

Landing in Muanda, DRC

Now, the cable has landed in Muanda, a coastal city in the Kongo-Central province of the DRC. This follows successful African landings earlier this year in Port Said, Egypt; Pointe Noire, Republic of Congo; and Nacala, Mozambique, as reported by TelecomTalk.

2Africa Consortium

The project is led by the 2Africa consortium, which includes China Mobile International, Bayobab (formerly MTN Global Connect), Orange, center3 (formerly stc), Telecom Egypt, WIOCC, Vodafone and Meta.

Mawezi RDC

Mawezi RDC, a joint venture between Orange DRC and Airtel Congo RDC, serves as the landing partner for the 2Africa submarine cable in the DRC. It is responsible for obtaining all necessary authorizations prior to the cable's landing, constructing the landing station, and operating it in open access mode to benefit all internet service providers.

Mawezi RDC has partnered with Meta, the landing party for the 2Africa submarine cable in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Economic Potential

The 2Africa submarine cable is expected to have a substantial economic impact by connecting more than three billion people across three continents. It is anticipated to boost data transfer capabilities and create business opportunities in the DRC and throughout Africa.

Orange DRC and Airtel Congo RDC aim to improve digital inclusion and development in the DRC through their involvement in the project.