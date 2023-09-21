BSNL to Bring 4G in 32 Remote Villages in Kothagudem

To fill the connectivity gap, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) would be looking to launch 4G in remote villages in India. The state-run telecom operator is all set to bring homegrown 4G to 32 remote villages in Kothagudem, a city in Telangana. The villages should be near the surrounding area of the city. According to a recent Telangana Today report, Dr Priyanka Ala, District Collector, said that BSNL will construct 4G towers in 32 villages where there is no cell coverage in the district.









After a meeting with the BSNL officials, the collector was requested to allocate two guntas (1,089 square feet) of land for the construction of cell towers in the villages. Out of the 32 villages, in 26 the land would be allocated by the revenue department while in the remaining 6, the land would be allocated after discussions with the agricultural officials. This is because, in some villages, the land is under the agriculture department.

These villages have been chosen by the officials and the government because there is no cell connectivity there. Getting access to high-speed mobile networks would be a beneficial thing for the people living in these areas. BSNL will be bringing homegrown 4G in all these villages, something none of the private telcos could do.

BSNL is taking the help of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tejas Networks for rolling out the networks. The state-run telco is expected to commercially deploy 4G post-September. Earlier, Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT and Telecom minister of India said that BSNL will roll out 4G in 300 sites every day after September.

In the 32 villages where BSNL plans to bring 4G connectivity, the availability of the right size of land parcels is necessary. The local government will have to support the initiative and fast-track the process so that its citizens can access digital connectivity as soon as possible.