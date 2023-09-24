DXN Secures USD 1.4 Million Contract for Timor-Leste Cable Landing Station



The Australian prefabricated modular data centre specialist, DXN, has secured a deal with the Government of Timor-Leste. In an exchange filing submitted to the ASX last week, DXN announced that the contract, valued at approximately USD 1.4 million (AUD 2.1 million), involves the supply and installation of a Cable Landing Station (CLS) for the Timor-Leste South Submarine Cable (TLSSC) project.

TLSSC project

The TLSSC project aims to construct a crucial submarine cable connection between Dili in Timor-Leste and Australia's North-West Cable System (NWCS), connecting Darwin and Port Hedland.

Under the agreement, DXN will design, prefabricate, build, and install the Cable Landing Station. The prefabrication work will take place at DXN's factory in Perth, Australia. The CLS is expected to be delivered and fully operational by April 2024.

DXN to build Timor-Leste's CLS

DXN expressed delight at the company's role in this nation-building project, marking Timor-Leste's first international cable landing station. The station will bolster the country's connectivity and pave the way for enhanced data and communication capabilities.

"The cable landing station will be prefabricated and built in Australia, exported to Dili and thereafter installed and commissioned for connection with the NWCS in Australia," said DXN.

Invoices for the project will be based on progress payments, with the contract remaining in effect until completion, subject to the agreement's terms.

Enhancing Regional Connectivity

DXN highlighted, "The TLSSC project depends on the cable landing infrastructure in Dili to provide a secure location for all the infrastructure that is required to terminate and operate the cable system."

This CLS project signifies significant efforts to improve regional connectivity for Timor-Leste and Australia and sets the stage for enhanced data transmission capabilities in the region.