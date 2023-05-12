Macquarie Capital acquires majority stake in CloudExtel, a leading NaaS provider in India.

In a significant move to capitalise on India's booming telecommunications market, Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory and investment arm of Macquarie Group, has acquired a majority stake in Excel Telesonic India (CloudExtel). CloudExtel, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider in India, offers solutions for telecom operators, internet service providers, data centres, enterprises, and large content providers.

CloudExtel's Cost-Effective Solutions

As India is witnessing one of the fastest 5G rollouts in the world, and embracing digitalised economy, CloudExtel's cost-effective and futureproof network solutions are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for data capacity and drive the country's digital transformation, said the statement.

Macquarie Capital's strategic investment will enable CloudExtel to further develop and expand its telecommunications infrastructure portfolio, focusing on small cells and fibre deployment. By pushing the boundaries of virtualised networks, CloudExtel aims to enhance network performance and provide faster data connectivity for end-users across India.

Addressing India's Tower Fiberization Challenges

According to a statement, Currently, India lags behind mature global markets in tower fiberization, with only 33 percent coverage compared to around 70 percent elsewhere. Partnering with Macquarie Capital, with its flexible balance sheet, will enable CloudExtel to scale its infrastructure services and adopt global best practices, ultimately leading to superior networks for telecom operators and satisfied end-users.

CloudExtel's Comprehensive NaaS Offerings

According to CloudExtel, the company has been built from the ground up to improve the economics of telecom operators and enhance the service experience of end-users. With a remarkable revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 84 percent for more than five years and positive EBITDA, CloudExtel has demonstrated its strong performance.

CloudExtel, a Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, offers a comprehensive range of infrastructure services, including Small Cell Hosting, Fiber to the Home (FTTH), Intra-City Fiber, and Virtualized Networks. Macquarie Capital's partnership with CloudExtel will enhance the quality and effectiveness of connectivity, benefiting local communities across India.