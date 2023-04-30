Safaricom Expands 5G Coverage to 28 Towns Across 21 Counties in Kenya

Safaricom, the leading telecommunications company in Kenya, has expanded its 5G coverage to 28 towns across 21 counties in the country. With this expansion, Safaricom's customers in 5G-covered areas can enjoy super fast internet connectivity on the move, in their homes and businesses.

Personalised 5G Data Bundles

Moreover, Safaricom has introduced 5G data bundles that offer personalised options based on usage to enable the over 400,000 customers using 5G smartphones to browse at ultra-fast speeds of 400 Mbps to 700 Mbps. These customers can get the personalised 5G bundles via Tunukiwa on MySafaricom App, Safaricom.com, and USSD *444# or *544#.

In a statement, Safaricom said, "As a digital lifestyle enabler, we are excited about a 5G future, which makes it possible to close the digital divide in underserved communities, provide access to critical services such as healthcare or spur economic growth by connecting small businesses to new opportunities. By increasing 5G coverage, we are enhancing Kenya's best internet network and empowering our customers to start exploring the possibilities of 5G."

Users in 5G Zones Can enjoy 5G Wi-Fi

Additionally, home and enterprise customers in 5G zones can enjoy the network through 5G Wi-Fi. Customers can visit the website to check available 5G zones or get 5G Wi-Fi.

5G Experience centres

To help Kenyans experience how 5G can transform homes and businesses, Safaricom has partnered with Huawei to set up three 5G experience centres in Nairobi. These centres, located in Safaricom's Village Market, The Hub and Buruburu Shops, contain virtual reality gaming zones, showcase smart capabilities for homes and enterprises, and speed-testing booths.

First Telco to Launch 5G in Kenya

Safaricom became the first service provider in Kenya to launch 5G in October 2022. Since then, its coverage has increased from 11 towns to 28 towns across 21 counties, including Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Garissa, Kajiado, Kisii, Machakos, Kakamega, Kilifi, Siaya, Kericho, Kwale, Laikipia, Marsabit, Meru, Narok, Nyeri, and Vihiga Counties.

Mobile Network Coverage covering 97% of population

Safaricom has consistently invested in its network, with its 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G in aggregate covering 97% of Kenya's population. Moreover, its fibre network has passed more than 450,000 homes and businesses.