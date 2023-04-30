Optus Introduces AI-Powered Voice Assistant to Enhance Customer Service

Optus, the Australian telecommunications company, has launched its in-call voice assistant, leveraging Google Cloud's conversational AI platform, Dialogflow, to provide customers with a seamless, intuitive and faster experience. The new AI technology allows customers to speak in natural language to explain the reason for their call, and the voice assistant quickly routes them to the appropriate expert.

Customers Save Time with Optus Voice Assistant Instead of Phone Menu

Since the introduction of the Optus Voice Assistant in February, customers have saved over 30 seconds on average using the new service instead of navigating the phone menu. Optus has also experienced a significant reduction in customers abandoning the phone menu when calling for support.

Optus Voice Assistant Enables a Customer-Centric Approach to Customer Service

According to the statement, Optus is striving to deliver a customer-centric approach by enabling customers to speak instead of selecting from pre-configured menus. Optus Voice Assistant has enabled the telco to better understand the specific reason for the customers' call and make more appropriate routing decisions.

Optus says, in a world first, the Optus Voice Assistant also utilises NICE's CX One platform to facilitate the identification and authentication of customers using conversational AI, making the process both simple and secure. This automated identification and authentication system not only saves time but also enhances the authentication process.

The migration of Optus' contact centre onto NICE CXone is now completed, and NICE is focused on ongoing collaboration for Optus' AI-powered innovations. Implementing the Optus Voice Assistant highlights Optus' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, paving the way for similar advancements in the industry.