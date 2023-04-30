Optus Introduces AI-Powered Voice Assistant to Enhance Customer Service

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Optus has introduced an in-call voice assistant using Google Cloud's conversational AI platform, Dialogflow, to provide customers with a quicker and more intuitive experience. The technology enables customers to explain why they are calling using natural language.

Highlights

  • The voice assistant uses Google Cloud's conversational AI platform, Dialogflow, to quickly route customers to the right expert.
  • Customers save over 30 seconds using the Optus Voice Assistant instead of navigating the phone menu.
  • The Optus Voice Assistant also utilises NICE's CX One platform to facilitate the identification and authentication of customers using conversational AI.

Follow Us

Optus Introduces AI-Powered Voice Assistant to Enhance Customer Service

Optus, the Australian telecommunications company, has launched its in-call voice assistant, leveraging Google Cloud's conversational AI platform, Dialogflow, to provide customers with a seamless, intuitive and faster experience. The new AI technology allows customers to speak in natural language to explain the reason for their call, and the voice assistant quickly routes them to the appropriate expert.

Also Read: Optus Expands 5G Coverage Using 900 MHz Spectrum

Customers Save Time with Optus Voice Assistant Instead of Phone Menu

Since the introduction of the Optus Voice Assistant in February, customers have saved over 30 seconds on average using the new service instead of navigating the phone menu. Optus has also experienced a significant reduction in customers abandoning the phone menu when calling for support.

Optus Voice Assistant Enables a Customer-Centric Approach to Customer Service

According to the statement, Optus is striving to deliver a customer-centric approach by enabling customers to speak instead of selecting from pre-configured menus. Optus Voice Assistant has enabled the telco to better understand the specific reason for the customers' call and make more appropriate routing decisions.

Also Read: Airtel Deploys AI Based Speech Analytics Solution to Improve Customer Experience

Optus says, in a world first, the Optus Voice Assistant also utilises NICE's CX One platform to facilitate the identification and authentication of customers using conversational AI, making the process both simple and secure. This automated identification and authentication system not only saves time but also enhances the authentication process.

Also Read: Optus Invests in Network Upgradation Across the Shoalhaven Region

The migration of Optus' contact centre onto NICE CXone is now completed, and NICE is focused on ongoing collaboration for Optus' AI-powered innovations. Implementing the Optus Voice Assistant highlights Optus' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, paving the way for similar advancements in the industry.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments