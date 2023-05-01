With the increasing demand for high-speed broadband internet, several ISPs in India have started offering plans that provide up to 1 Gbps internet speed. However, not everyone needs or can afford such high-speed plans. That's why we've decided to look at the top 500 Mbps broadband plans in India from three major operators: JioFiber, Tata Play Fiber, and Spectra.

JioFiber 500 Mbps Broadband Plan

JioFiber is one of the largest and most popular broadband internet service providers in India. The company's 500 Mbps broadband plan is priced at Rs 2,499 per month. With this plan, users get 3.3TB or 3,300GB of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data for the month. Additionally, JioFiber offers several OTT benefits, such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix (Standard), Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5 Premium, among others. Users also get a free voice calling connection and a free Set-Top Box (STB) with this plan.

Tata Play Fiber 500 Mbps Plan

Tata Play Fiber offers its 500 Mbps plan for Rs 2,300 per month. While this plan is slightly cheaper than JioFiber's plan, it doesn't come with any OTT benefits. However, Tata Play Fiber promises 99.9% uptime on its internet networks and uniform download and upload speeds. The plan offers 3,300GB FUP data for the month.

Spectra Broadband 500 Mbps Plan

Spectra offers its 500 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,699 per month, making it the most affordable option on this list. The plan comes with 500GB of FUP data and allows users to carry over any unused data. With a speed of 2 Mbps, users can always remain online even after exhausting their FUP data. The plan supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands for a seamless experience of up to a gigabit. Additionally, Spectra offers a 24X7 customer support app to cater to all user queries.

In conclusion, while JioFiber's 500 Mbps broadband plan offers the most benefits in terms of OTT services and other perks, it is also the most expensive option on the list. Tata Play Fiber's plan is slightly cheaper, but it doesn't offer any OTT benefits. However, it promises reliable uptime and uniform speeds. Spectra's plan, on the other hand, is the most affordable and comes with the added advantage of being able to carry over unused data. It ultimately depends on the user's budget and their specific internet needs.