Airtel Launches Broadband Standby Plans Starting at Rs 199 with Free Router, Xstream Box

Airtel Xstream Fiber is a high-speed broadband service offered by Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications companies. Airtel Xstream Fiber provides a fast and reliable internet connection with speeds up to 1 Gbps and unlimited voice calling benefits. Bharti Airtel has launched two new broadband plans named Broadband Standby Plans with 10 Mbps speeds and Unlimited Data. Let's look at the benefits of the newly launched Airtel Broadband Standby Plans in the story ahead.

Airtel Rs 199 Broadband Standby Plan

Airtel's Rs 199 Broadband Standby plan offers customers unlimited data at 10 Mbps speeds. This entry-level 10 Mbps plan can be opted for a duration of 5 months and comes with a free Wi-Fi router at a total price of Rs 1,674, inclusive of Rs 500 one-time installation charges and GST.

Airtel Rs 399 Broadband Standby Plan

Airtel's standby broadband plan at Rs 399 provides unlimited data at 10 Mbps speeds and comes bundled with a free Wi-Fi router, Xstream box, and over 350+ TV channels. The total price, including one-time installation charges of Rs 500 and GST, is Rs 3,000 for a period of 5 months.

Airtel Xstream Fiber users on both the Broadband Standby Plans can also enjoy unlimited calling and upgrade their plan speeds at any time to any of the Airtel Xstream Fiber plans.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Entry-Level Plan

Airtel's entry-level Airtel Xstream Fiber plan (Basic) offering starts at Rs 499 and offers Unlimited Internet at 40 Mbps, Unlimited Local and STD calls using Landline and includes Airtel Thanks Benefits. In addition, Airtel customers can enjoy 1 Year of Xstream premium, Wynk and much more with Airtel Xstream Fiber plans. Airtel also offers a free Wi-Fi router included with the plans.

Conclusion

To conclude, Airtel Broadband Standby Plans offer customers Unlimited Data at 10 Mbps speed and unlimited calling with a free Wi-Fi Router. As of December 31, 2022, Airtel Broadband services are available in 1,140 cities, and Airtel Xstream Fiber will soon be available in new cities as part of its expansion plans. If you have Airtel Xstream Fiber service in your area, you can opt for the five-month plan to experience the service.