Airtel Xstream Fiber Infinity 1 Gbps Broadband Plan Detailed

Airtel Xstream Fiber is a high-speed broadband service offered by Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications companies. Airtel Xstream Fiber provides a fast and reliable internet connection with speeds starting from 40 Mbps and reaching up to 1 Gbps. Airtel Xstream Fiber service is available in select cities across India and offers a variety of plans to suit different usage requirements.

A Gigabit connection is very useful for homes with heavy internet usage and multiple connections, such as smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs running in parallel. In addition, a Gigabit connection coupled with Wi-Fi 6 router serves the high-speed needs of different applications. Airtel Xstream Fiber offers a Gigabit connection through Infinity Plan. Let's now look at the Airtel Infinity Plan details in this story.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Infinity Rs 3, 999 Plan

The Airtel Gigabit Infinity plan is available to customers for Rs 3,999 monthly. Airtel Xstream Fiber offers customers unlimited internet with speeds up to 1 Gbps on the Infinity plan. In addition, Airtel Xstream Fiber also comes with a fixed landline with unlimited Local and STD calling benefits. Furthermore, Airtel XStream Fiber also comes bundled with the Airtel Thanks Benefits, including Netflix Premium, Disney + Hotstar, Amazon Premium and Airtel VIP Service.

Airtel Thanks Benefits include Airtel Xstream App Premium Subscription for 1 year, Apollo 24 by 7, FASTag Recharge and Wynk Music. Airtel includes a complimentary Wi-Fi router with its plans. Any customer can avail the Netflix Offer only once against each of the eligible Broadband plans independently.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Advantages

Customers opting for Airtel Xstream Fiber can enjoy the following benefits of the connectivity from Airtel.

1 Gbps speed with Unlimited Data

Wi-Fi calling

Fixed Line with Unlimited Calls

24x7 Customer Support

Proactive Network

Auto Trouble Shooting routers

Auto Adjusting upload/download speed

24 x 7 promised speed

Airtel Xstream Fiber offers you with Fiber optic internet connection transforming your daily broadband connection experience with high-speed internet. The FTTH (Fiber to Home) technology provides a fully-dedicated Fiber optic cable connecting up to 60 devices via a professional-grade Wi-Fi router modem.

Airtel Xstream Fiber is soon launching in over 150 cities. You can check out the cities from the link above. Also, customers can Invite Airtel Xstream Fiber by expressing their interest and fasten up Airtel Xstream Fiber rollout in over 60 cities now.

Entry Level Airtel Xstream Fiber Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber's entry-level plan (Basic) begins at Rs 499 and provides Unlimited Internet at 40 Mbps, along with Unlimited Local and STD calls via Landline and Airtel Thanks Benefits. Airtel Xstream Fiber service is available in 1,140 cities across India as of December 2022.