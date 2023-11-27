Jio Brings First Telecom Tower at Inshan Village in Warwan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, both are looking to reach more areas in the country where network connectivity services are absent. Earlier today, Airtel announced that it has launched 5G in Zanskar Valley in the Kargil district.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has set up the first telecom tower at Inshan village in Warwan.
  • This development comes right after the launch of network services in Sumcham village.
  • Jio is trying to bring network connectivity in the far-flung areas of the district Kishtwar.

Follow Us

jio brings first telecom tower at inshan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has set up the first telecom tower at Inshan village in Warwan. This development comes right after the launch of network services in Sumcham village. Jio is trying to bring network connectivity in the far-flung areas of the district Kishtwar. The arrival of network services for consumers in the area will be of utmost importance, especially in the harsh winter months.




Consumers will get uninterrupted network services which will help them in maintaining connectivity within the valley and the other regions. There were even road connectivity issues, but the arrival of Jio may mean that some relief could come on that part. According to a report from the GreaterKashmir, people living in the region have appreciated the efforts of Reliance Jio to bring telecom connectivity in their area ahead of the winters.

Read More - Jio AirFiber Now in 494 Cities of India, 7 New States Added

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, both are looking to reach more areas in the country where network connectivity services are absent. Earlier today, Airtel announced that it has launched 5G in Zanskar Valley in the Kargil district. Now, 25 villages in the Zanskar Valley will be able to leverage the 5G services of Bharti Airtel. Airtel's 5G has reached more than 20000 villages and 5000 towns/cities so far.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Brings 5G to Zanskar Valley in Kargil District

Reliance Jio, at the same time, has launched 5G in 7,764 cities and towns. Airtel's management has already declared its intention to focus on rural India to ensure that everyone can enjoy the opportunities that the digital world presents for the people today. The Indian government is also driving the reach of fiber internet in villages throughout India with the BharatNet initiative. BBNL (Bharat Broadband Network Limited), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up for laying fiber in the gram panchayats/villages has been merged with BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) for more efficient operations.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

thats all they can do i guess give attractive plans with shitty network coverage

Vodafone Idea Adds a New Rs 23 Prepaid Plan

Faraz :

Yet they did not exceed 125 million wireless data customers.

How Vodafone Idea Benefitted from Govt Scheme and added 4G…

Faraz :

None of the plans attract customers. That 24 rupees voucher may be useful for some emergency period of time. Jio…

Vodafone Idea Adds a New Rs 23 Prepaid Plan

Faraz :

I saw some American youtuber's video back in 2021 where they showed 5G speed varying in different locations of USA…

China is Clearly the Largest 5G Nation, Here's Why

Faraz :

Ye yojana kab aaya tha, kisi ko pata chala tha ? Kya sachme kisi ko bhi mobile mila hai if…

How Vodafone Idea Benefitted from Govt Scheme and added 4G…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments