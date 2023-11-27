Jio Brings First Telecom Tower at Inshan Village in Warwan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has set up the first telecom tower at Inshan village in Warwan. This development comes right after the launch of network services in Sumcham village. Jio is trying to bring network connectivity in the far-flung areas of the district Kishtwar. The arrival of network services for consumers in the area will be of utmost importance, especially in the harsh winter months.









Consumers will get uninterrupted network services which will help them in maintaining connectivity within the valley and the other regions. There were even road connectivity issues, but the arrival of Jio may mean that some relief could come on that part. According to a report from the GreaterKashmir, people living in the region have appreciated the efforts of Reliance Jio to bring telecom connectivity in their area ahead of the winters.

Read More - Jio AirFiber Now in 494 Cities of India, 7 New States Added

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, both are looking to reach more areas in the country where network connectivity services are absent. Earlier today, Airtel announced that it has launched 5G in Zanskar Valley in the Kargil district. Now, 25 villages in the Zanskar Valley will be able to leverage the 5G services of Bharti Airtel. Airtel's 5G has reached more than 20000 villages and 5000 towns/cities so far.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Brings 5G to Zanskar Valley in Kargil District

Reliance Jio, at the same time, has launched 5G in 7,764 cities and towns. Airtel's management has already declared its intention to focus on rural India to ensure that everyone can enjoy the opportunities that the digital world presents for the people today. The Indian government is also driving the reach of fiber internet in villages throughout India with the BharatNet initiative. BBNL (Bharat Broadband Network Limited), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up for laying fiber in the gram panchayats/villages has been merged with BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) for more efficient operations.