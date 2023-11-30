Odido Launches 8 Gbps Fiber Broadband Service in Netherlands

Odido has introduced 2 Gbps and 8 Gbps fiber broadband services, claiming to offer the fastest fiber internet in the Netherlands.

Highlights

  • Odido leads with the fastest 8 Gbps fiber broadband in the Netherlands.
  • Expanded options: 2 Gbps service for everyday connectivity needs.
  • Advanced Mediabox integrates Odido TV and streaming apps for a unified home entertainment experience.

Odido Launches 8 Gbps Fiber Broadband Service in Netherlands
Odido (formerly T-Mobile Netherlands) announced the launch of an 8 Gbps fiber broadband service this week, claiming to offer the fastest fiber internet in the Netherlands. Previously providing a 1 Gbps service, Odido has also introduced a 2 Gbps fiber broadband service, promising a seamless network experience for everyday usage.

Odido New Fiber Speeds

Although Odido did not provide specific coverage details, the company stated that the two new fiber-optic speeds, 2 Gbps and 8 Gbps, are available to a significant number of Dutch households. Additionally, Odido has introduced an advanced Mediabox that combines Odido TV and other streaming apps into one platform.

According to the company, these new speeds provide customers with a wider choice of internet bundles, offering higher bandwidth, increased capacity, and stability. This enables customers to watch videos and play games on multiple devices simultaneously in the highest 4k and 8k resolutions.

Fastest Fiber Speed in Netherlands

Odido claims that its 8 Gbps variant is the fastest fiber subscription in the Netherlands, allowing customers to maximize their fiber connection. It is particularly suitable for large households or users seeking much data, fast access to cloud services, or to set up a seamless connection to the home server, said Odido.

Other Top Services in Netherlands

As reported by TelecomTalk, both KPN and Delta unveiled top-speed fiber services in October, offering speeds of 4 Gbps and 5 Gbps, respectively. With the launch of the 8 Gbps service, Odido has now positioned itself as the fastest service provider in the Netherlands.

