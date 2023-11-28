JioPhone Prima all 4G Prepaid Plans Listed and Explained

JioPhone Prima is the latest phone from Jio for the Indian market. It was demonstrated at the IMC (India Mobile Congress) 2023 and then later launched in early November. But the JioPhone Prima is not the same as JioPhone and thus its prepaid plans are different. You can't recharge with a JioPhone plan if you are using a JioPhone Prima. Reliance Jio, India's largest telco, has released other plans that are specifically meant for the JioPhone Prima users. You can check out all the JioPhone Prima 4G prepaid plans below.









JioPhone Prima 4G Prepaid Plans

There are a total of seven JioPhone Prima 4G prepaid plans available right now. These plans cost Rs 75, Rs 91, Rs 125, Rs 152, Rs 186, Rs 223, and Rs 895. All of these plans come with data benefits.

Rs 75 Plan - The Rs 75 plan carries a validity of 23 days and comes with 100MB daily data + 200MB of data. There's unlimited voice calling and 50 SMS included along with JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

Rs 91 Plan - The Rs 91 plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it also offers 100MB of data + 200MB of data, unlimited voice calling and 50 SMS. Users also get JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Rs 125 Plan - The Rs 125 plan comes with 23 days of validity and 0.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS. Users get JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioTV.

Rs 152 Plan - With the Rs 152 plan, users will get unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and 0.5GB of daily data. There's also JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud. This plan carries a service validity of 28 days.

Rs 186 Plan - The Rs 186 plan comes with 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Users also get JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. This plan carries a service validity of 28 days.

Rs 223 Plan - The Rs 223 plan comes with 2GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits of JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud are included and this plan has a service validity of 28 days.

Rs 895 Plan - The Rs 895 plan comes with a total of 24GB of data (2GB daily for 28 days), unlimited voice calling, and 50 SMS/28 days. The additional benefits include JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV. This plan carries a total validity of 336 days (28 days x 12 cycles).

The internet speed drops to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data with all of these plans.