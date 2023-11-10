JioPhone Data Add-On Vouchers Listed and Explained

If you are a JioPhone customer or are considering purchasing one, then take a look at these data vouchers meant to serve users with additional data over their prepaid plans. The JioPhone data add-on vouchers will only work for JioPhone users. If normal Jio customers recharge with these plans, they won't be able to use them. Further, even the JioBharat Phone users will not be able to utilise these plans. So tread carefully and only recharge with these plans if you own a JioPhone and the number you are recharging for is inside a JioPhone. Let's check out all the JioPhone data add-on vouchers present.









Read More - Jio Launches Rs 866 Plan With Swiggy One Lite Subscription

JioPhone Data Add-On Vouchers

There are a total of five data vouchers present for the JioPhone. These plans cost Rs 26, Rs 62, Rs 86, Rs 122, and Rs 182. The Rs 26 data add-on voucher from Jio comes with a validity of 28 days and offers customers 2GB of data. Note that all the plans in this list come with a validity of 28 days only.

The Rs 62 plan comes with 6GB of data. While the Rs 86, Rs 122, and Rs 182 plans come with 0.5GB daily data, 1GB daily data, and 2GB daily data. JioPhone customers can access apps such as YouTube and Facebook. Due to that, they may spend a lot of their data on watching videos. For them, extra data is vital. Thus, recharging with these plans can sort out their data needs. Note that to recharge with these data add-0n vouchers, customers must have a base active prepaid plan. The prepaid plans of JioPhone are separate and users can't recharge with the normal Jio plans here.

Read More - JioPhone Prima 4G: Everything to Know

JioPhone Prima 4G is the latest phone from the company in the JioPhone series. The feature phone is now available in the market for Rs 2599.