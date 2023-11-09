STT GDC to develop second data centre campus in Malaysia.



ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) announced today its plans to develop a second data center campus named STT Johor in Malaysia, which will support up to 120 MW of critical IT capacity. Earlier this month, STT GDC had announced its market entry into Malaysia through a partnership with Basis Bay to build its first joint venture data center campus in Cyberjaya, as reported by TelecomTalk.

STT Johor Campus

According to the statement, the new STT Johor data center campus, located in the Nusa Cemerlang Industrial Park in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, at the southern tip of the Malaysian Peninsula, will be built on over 22 acres of land.

The new data center site, approximately 15 kilometres from Singapore, will have access to critical telecommunication links, enabling the site to serve local requirements and be ready to connect to STT Singapore 5.

STT Singapore 5, serving as a regional interconnection hub, holds a mix of internet exchanges and network service providers, in addition to numerous locations within Singapore.

Catering to Evolving Needs

STT GDC said, "Our expansion into Johor is a natural step forward as we deliver vital digital infrastructure services that not only meet the surging and ever-evolving demands of our customers for complex design and scalability but also anticipate future needs, particularly high-performance computing workloads for AI and visual computing."

Sustainability

Construction of the first building supporting a 16 MW IT load will commence in the coming months, with expected completion by 2025. This data center campus is said to feature a smart energy management system, advanced AI-enabled cooling optimization, and eco-friendly building materials and will achieve carbon-neutral operations from the start of its operations.