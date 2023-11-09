STT GDC to Develop Second Data Centre Campus in Malaysia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres unveils plans for STT Johor, its second data center campus in Malaysia, supporting up to 120 MW of critical IT capacity.

Highlights

  • STT GDC to develop second data centre campus in Malaysia.
  • Construction of the first building with 16 MW IT load to begin soon.
  • Campus will feature smart energy management, AI-enabled cooling, and eco-friendly building materials.

Follow Us

STT GDC to Develop Second Data Centre Campus in Malaysia
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) announced today its plans to develop a second data center campus named STT Johor in Malaysia, which will support up to 120 MW of critical IT capacity. Earlier this month, STT GDC had announced its market entry into Malaysia through a partnership with Basis Bay to build its first joint venture data center campus in Cyberjaya, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: STT GDC and Basis Bay Form JV to Develop Data Centers in Malaysia




STT Johor Campus

According to the statement, the new STT Johor data center campus, located in the Nusa Cemerlang Industrial Park in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, at the southern tip of the Malaysian Peninsula, will be built on over 22 acres of land.

The new data center site, approximately 15 kilometres from Singapore, will have access to critical telecommunication links, enabling the site to serve local requirements and be ready to connect to STT Singapore 5.

STT Singapore 5, serving as a regional interconnection hub, holds a mix of internet exchanges and network service providers, in addition to numerous locations within Singapore.

Catering to Evolving Needs

STT GDC said, "Our expansion into Johor is a natural step forward as we deliver vital digital infrastructure services that not only meet the surging and ever-evolving demands of our customers for complex design and scalability but also anticipate future needs, particularly high-performance computing workloads for AI and visual computing."

Also Read: STT GDC Philippines Expands With Second Facility in Cavite

Sustainability

Construction of the first building supporting a 16 MW IT load will commence in the coming months, with expected completion by 2025. This data center campus is said to feature a smart energy management system, advanced AI-enabled cooling optimization, and eco-friendly building materials and will achieve carbon-neutral operations from the start of its operations.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

krchahar :

From which link we can check the free mobile numbers which can be allotted to some new customer?

Telcos Can't be Stopped to Reissue Deactivated Numbers: Supreme Court

Harshit :

I would like to add further information. Vi Wifi Calling is also available in Chhattisgarh atleast since 4th July, 2023.…

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Rupesh :

@Faraz, In past also I made it clear to you that until UL 5G offer is alive people will keep…

Jio has 7 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plans, Check Them Out

Faraz :

Did anyone recently recharged annual plan getting unlimited 5G till 2024 oct/nov ? Also I've been hearing that Airtel stopped…

Jio has 7 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plans, Check Them Out

Faraz :

That is why stock value of HDFC bank going down while Vi share price rising.

Vi Gets Rs 2000 Crore from HDFC Bank

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments