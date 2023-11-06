STT GDC and Basis Bay Form JV to Develop Data Centers in Malaysia



Data center providers ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) and Basis Bay have announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) partnership for the development, construction, and operation of data center projects in Kuala Lumpur and Cyberjaya, Malaysia. The new joint venture plans to build its first data center campus in Cyberjaya, located 30 kilometres outside Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia. This campus will consist of two data center buildings on over three acres of land, delivering close to 20 MW of IT load.

State-of-the-Art Data Centers

The first data center, named 'Cyberjaya DC.2', will be a Rated-4 facility, with a focus on serving local and international banks, financial institutions, government agencies, and other similar mission-critical industry segments. The data center is expected to be ready for service in 2024.

The second data center, STT Kuala Lumpur 1, will cater to the hyperscale segment. The construction of the first phase is anticipated to commence in the coming months and is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

STT GDC stated that the data centers are designed to be highly secure, meeting global standards for security and sustainability, while also considering the unique environmental nuances of the surrounding habitat. The joint venture is also actively seeking new opportunities to expand further within Malaysia.

Strategic Joint Venture

"This strategic joint venture is a unique DDI (domestic direct investments)-FDI (foreign direct investment) partnership between Basis Bay and STT GDC. On the domestic front, Basis Bay brings a deep understanding of the local landscape, regulatory nuances, and valuable local relationships, including its network of enterprise customers. Basis Bay currently offers colocation and data centre managed services from two data centres in Malaysia, one in Glenmarie and one in Cyberjaya," said the joint statement.

"The FDI infusion from STT GDC brings global expertise, international standards, best practices, advanced technology and access to a wider market including hyperscale customers across its global platform. STT GDC has a portfolio of 85 data centres spanning 10 geographies."

Regulatory Support

Furthermore, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) are reportedly working closely under the Digital Investment Office platform to realize this DDI-FDI hybrid investment and provide the requisite support as the single window for data center investments, offering end-to-end facilitation for investors.