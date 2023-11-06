Swiatlowod Inwestycje Records 400,000 Fiber Subscribers in Poland



Poland's wholesale fibre-optic network operator, Swiatlowod Inwestycje, co-owned by Orange Poland and Netherlands-based investment fund APG, has achieved a significant milestone. The company announced last week that its network now serves over 400,000 subscribers on its fiber optical network.

Investing in Fiber Broadband

The company, in a LinkedIn post, emphasized the importance of investments in fibre broadband networks, highlighting their role in meeting the daily needs of residents and reducing digital exclusion in Poland.

Collaboration with Telecom Operators

Swiatlowod Inwestycje said it currently collaborates with more than 30 telecommunications operators, including INEA, Netia, Orange Polska, PLAY, Polkomtel, T-Mobile Polska, VECTRA, Celcom, Eltronik, Gawex, and RFC, which have enabled them to connect services to over 500 new subscribers daily.

Future Expansion Goals

As reported by TelecomTalk, Swiatlowod Inwestycje announced in October that the company had achieved a milestone of 1.5 million fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network coverage. Swiatlowod Inwestycje aims to extend its FTTH coverage to 2.4 million households by 2025.