Swiatlowod Inwestycje Records 400,000 Fiber Subscribers in Poland

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Poland's wholesale fiber-optic network operator, Swiatlowod Inwestycje, has announced that its network now serves over 400,000 household subscribers.

Highlights

  • Swiatlowod Inwestycje serves over 400,000 subscribers on its fiber optic network.
  • Swiatlowod Inwestycje collaborates with over 30 telecommunications operators.
  • Company on track to reach goal of 2.4 million households by 2025.

Follow Us

Swiatlowod Inwestycje Reports 400,000 Fiber Subscribers in Poland
Poland's wholesale fibre-optic network operator, Swiatlowod Inwestycje, co-owned by Orange Poland and Netherlands-based investment fund APG, has achieved a significant milestone. The company announced last week that its network now serves over 400,000 subscribers on its fiber optical network.

Also Read: Polish Open Fiber Expands Network to Over 7,000 Households, Secures Funding




 

Investing in Fiber Broadband

The company, in a LinkedIn post, emphasized the importance of investments in fibre broadband networks, highlighting their role in meeting the daily needs of residents and reducing digital exclusion in Poland.

Collaboration with Telecom Operators

Swiatlowod Inwestycje said it currently collaborates with more than 30 telecommunications operators, including INEA, Netia, Orange Polska, PLAY, Polkomtel, T-Mobile Polska, VECTRA, Celcom, Eltronik, Gawex, and RFC, which have enabled them to connect services to over 500 new subscribers daily.

Also Read: Swiatlowod Inwestycje Surpasses 1.5 Million FTTH Coverage Milestone in Poland

Future Expansion Goals

As reported by TelecomTalk, Swiatlowod Inwestycje announced in October that the company had achieved a milestone of 1.5 million fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network coverage. Swiatlowod Inwestycje aims to extend its FTTH coverage to 2.4 million households by 2025.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

@Faraz, In past also I made it clear to you that until UL 5G offer is alive people will keep…

Jio has 7 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plans, Check Them Out

Faraz :

Did anyone recently recharged annual plan getting unlimited 5G till 2024 oct/nov ? Also I've been hearing that Airtel stopped…

Jio has 7 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plans, Check Them Out

Faraz :

That is why stock value of HDFC bank going down while Vi share price rising.

Vi Gets Rs 2000 Crore from HDFC Bank

Faruk Kadir :

Dear TT, When we are going to get jio Airfibre review? I'm using one its not suitable for gaming. Ping…

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plan Cost for Monthly, Quarterly, and Annual…

Iambic Potato :

I have been using Vi since February of this year. Overall, Wi-Fi Calling has been pretty much flawless for me,…

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments