Exciting Movie Lineup on OTT Platforms This Diwali Week in November



With Diwali vibes all around, both big screens and digital platforms are upping the entertainment ante with fresh material. On the OTT front, numerous films are set to be avaialble this week in November, ranging from charming pet love stories to war dramas and crime thrillers. If you want to go on a Diwali binge with your family, you've come to the correct place.

Also Read: Top OTT Releases to Watch on Amazon Prime Video in November 2023









Here are the films that are available on OTT this Diwali week in November:

Shot Boot Three

Shot Boot Three is a children's drama written and directed by Arun Vaidyanathan, starring Sneha, Venkat Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and others. The plot revolves around three small children who are frequently left alone by their overworked parents. The rest is determined by how the three befriend a dog and spend their time.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 7, 2023

Valatty

Devan Jayakumar wrote and directed Valatty: Tale of Tails, a Malayalam adventure comedy-drama. Tomy, a golden retriever, falls in love with Amalu, a Cocker Spaniel, the neighbor's dog. Their owners, however, disapprove of their relationship due to religious differences. The crux is how the two dogs want to elope and marry.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: November 7, 2023

Irugupatru

Irugupatru is a Tamil romantic drama directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan that stars Shraddha Srinath and Vikram Prabhu in the key roles. The plot revolves around three miserable married couples. They set off on a journey to rediscover love.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 6, 2023

The Claus Family 3

The Claus Family 3 is an upcoming fantasy drama directed by Ruben Vandenborre that follows the exploits of Santa Claus's kin who live a normal life in disguise. When the Christmas gift delivery goes wrong, Jules and Noor gear up to make things right.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 8, 2023

Also Read: Five Best Series to Binge-Watch on Apple TV+

BTS: Yet to Come

BTS: Yet to Come depicts the iconic K-pop boy band's performance at the Busan World Expo in October 2022. The band's concert in front of 50,000 people will include chart-topping classics like Butter, IDOL, and Dynamite.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 9, 2023

Ghoomer

Ghoomer, written and directed by R Balki, stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in major roles. A female cricketer is essential to the plot. The terrible section of the story begins when she is in an accident and loses her right hand. Will she be able to continue playing cricket? The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, and Ivanka Das.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: November 10, 2023

Also Read: KLiKK, Bengali OTT Platform, Now Available on Tata Play Binge

Pippa

Pippa is a biographical war drama based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India's 45 Calvary Regiment, starring Ishan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur. The plot chronicles the braveheart's and his brothers' heroism during the Battle of Garibpur during the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict. This film was directed by Raja Krishna Menon.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 10, 2023

The Killer

The Killer is a David Fincher-directed American crime thriller starring Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, and others. The plot revolves around an assassin who becomes involved in a worldwide manhunt after a hit goes wrong.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 10, 2023

Kannur Squad

Kannur Squad, directed by Rony Varghese Raj, is a Malayalam crime thriller starring Mammootty, Shabareesh Varma, Rony David Raj, and others. The plot revolves around the Kannur Squad, a group of police policemen led by ASI George Martin. The crux is how they connect a network of clues to track down a criminal gang.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: November 17, 2023

Also Read: Exciting Shows Premiering on Netflix in November 2023

This diverse lineup ensures a cinematic treat for audiences during the festive week, offering something for every taste. Whether you prefer heartwarming tales or gripping thrillers, this Diwali promises an unforgettable entertainment experience on OTT platforms.