

Data center developer and operator CyrusOne announced that it reached a significant milestone in the development of its new state-of-the-art data center in Madrid. The company marked this achievement with a traditional flag-flying ceremony, attended by 120 site workers and 80 senior project leaders from partner organisations, to celebrate the topping of the facility.

CyrusOne Entry into Madrid

"Spain is the fifth largest economy with the third highest renewable energy generation capacity in Europe, which demonstrates an enormous opportunity for us," said CyrusOne. "With growing demand for enterprise cloud outsourcing across the Spanish enterprise community and relatively low levels of supply, it's an opportune time for us to enter the Madrid market."

CyrusOne said it acquired the 5-acre site in Alcobendas in 2021 for MAD1. The two-story data center delivers 18 MW IT capacity across 6,000 square meters of technical space, marking the company's first facility in Spain.

Eco-Friendly Design

According to the company, the new facility is expected to achieve a BREEAM accreditation of 'Very Good' as a minimum standard, utilise 100 percent renewable energy, and generate approximately 100 KW on-site through roof-mounted solar PV panels.

"The design purposefully utilises air-cooled closed-loop chiller technology to limit water usage and employs water retention technologies such as rainwater recovery and low water requirement planting," said CyrusOne in a statement.

Significance of flag-flying Tradition

CyrusOne highlighted the significance of the flag-flying ceremony, stating, "Once the building was considered structurally safe and sound, a ceremony was held to celebrate the progress made, and this tradition is still upheld across Spanish construction projects in the present day."