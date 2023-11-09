JioPhone Prima 4G: Everything to Know

Reliance Jio's new feature phone, JioPhone Prima 4G is now available in the market for consumers. The phone was displayed by the company for the first time at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023. The JioPhone Prima 4G aims to deliver everything a feature phone user wants with the added advantage of internet connectivity to access apps such as WhatsApp, YouTube, JioPay (UPI), and more. Note that it is a Jio-locked phone, meaning it won't work with the networks of Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi).









JioPhone Prima 4G Price in India

JioPhone Prima 4G has launched in India for a price of Rs 2599. It is an affordable phone meant for consumers who are still using 2G feature phones. It is available in Yello and Blue colour options.

JioPhone Prima 4G Specifications

JioPhone Prima 4G weighs only 110 grams. Its display can support a resolution of 720p, which is more than sufficient for the size. Users can access apps such as YouTube, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioNews, WhatsApp, Facebook, JioChat, and more. There's also support for UPI via JioPay.

With the JioPhone Prima 4G, users can make crystal clear 4G calls. There's also a camera at the front and at the back for selfies and video recording or photo capturing. The device comes with a 3.5mm audio jack through which aux cables or wired earphones can be connected. If you are a keypad phone lover, you can either go for the JioPhone Prima 4G, which comes with support for all the essential apps for communicating, or you can go for the JioBharat Phone.

With the JioBharat Phones, you won't get the ability to use apps such as Facebook and WhatsApp, but you will still be able to latch on to the 4G network for making calls and sending SMS.