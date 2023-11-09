Vodafone Idea Showcases 5G-Enabled Solutions at IMC2023



Vodafone Idea (Vi) showcased a wide array of products, services, and solutions across Enterprise, Consumer, and Community use cases, emphasising technology and 5G at the India Mobile Congress 2023. It is noteworthy that Vi has not yet announced its 5G rollout plans in India, aside from its leadership stating, "The company will initiate significant investments in order to roll out 5G networks and expand 4G coverage across the country." However, Vi has demonstrated technologies around IoT, 5G, Cloud, among other areas at the event. Let's now look at the technologies and solutions that Vi has presented in the story ahead.

Vi C-DOT IoT Lab

As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, Vi C-DOT IoT Lab is a joint initiative of Vi and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) aimed at bringing standardization and interoperability to accelerate IoT adoption in India. This lab is said to have the capability to test a wide spectrum of ecosystem components, ranging from devices, modules, SIMs, applications, firmware, and more. Vi has also displayed a few of the devices that the company tests in the IoT lab. More information about Vi C-DOT IoT Lab can be found in the linked story above.

Smart Connectivity Test Beds

Vi showcased its connectivity test beds at the event. Vi's IoT Connectivity Test beds offer 5G, NB-IoT, and 4G test beds for quick Proof of Concepts (POCs), along with consultation from Vi Subject Matter experts to help IoT service providers decide which technology they should work with. The company has demonstrated NB-IoT powered use case Test Bed, 4G powered use case Test Bed in a live environment using the technology.

Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS)

To assist MSMEs in navigating and growing with digital communication services, Vi showcased the findings of its MSME Growth Insights Study along with its Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering - a telco-graded solution that provides omnichannel communication between businesses and their end-users. With a 10-digit virtual Mobile Number (VMN), voice, text, and WhatsApp on a single 10-digit number, Vi states that its solution offers telco-grade infrastructure with 24/7 availability.

Vi AirFiber

Vodafone Idea showcased its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution, named Vi AirFiber, to provide broadband-like connectivity via a wireless solution based on the 5G Network. The company states that it is a useful way to connect homes and businesses with fast, secure, and wireless internet connectivity.

Vi has presented the 'Smart Home' concept to showcase multiple devices connected to Vi AirFiber or Vi FWA solution. These devices include a Smart TV showcasing the Vi MTV App, a laptop used for a meeting, and a smartphone to demonstrate gaming using Vi Games.

Vi Games - Cloud Play, VR Games

Generally, Vi emphasises games on its platforms to the extent that customers can win free data by playing games through its platforms. However at the event, Vi has demonstrated two primary use cases: Cloud Gaming and Gaming in Virtual Reality, leveraging 5G and Cloud technology.

In the Cloud Gaming use case, a form of online gaming that enables direct and on-demand streaming of games on mobile phones, the service was made accessible via Vi Web, and the experience has been rendered via 5G handsets on large screens. According to Vi, with cloud gaming, there are no downloads and installations required to play games, providing gamers with a hassle-free experience.

Under VR Games - Gaming in Virtual Reality, Vi showcased the immersive experience of playing cricket via a VR headset, and customers' VR view was mirrored on a large TV screen. Vi mentioned that the VR Game of Cricket is enabled via its network, providing a fully immersive experience that transports the user to a cricket stadium. Another game showcased by Vi involved the immersive experience of playing a Single Player Combat game - Hyper Dash via a VR headset.

XR EduTech

Another use case showcased by Vi during the event is Learning in XR (Extended Reality). Vi states that learning in the Metaverse can help create an engaging, interactive, and immersive experience, all enabled through gamification. Vi demonstrated how VR/XR technology can transform the consumption of educational content using network connectivity from 2D to fully immersive experiences. Vi presented two experiences: ISRO and the Chandrayaan journey, and the story of Rakesh Sharma; the first Indian to land on the moon, where customers can experience the same via a VR headset.