India to Monitor USA’s Experience of Retrofitted RAs for 5G Rollout Near Airports

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

India wants to wait and monitor the USA's experience of replacing the existing RAs to see what the feedback is. Telcos can't install any 5G BTS within 2100 meters from both ends of the runway and 910 meters from the central line of the runway in the C-band.

Highlights

  • Indian telcos have been instructed by the (Department of Telecommunications) to avoid rolling out 5G near airports.
  • The telcos have maintained that their C-band 5G operates in spectrum frequencies of 3.3-3.67 GHz while the altimeters operate in 4.2-4.4 GHz.
  • One solution for the issue is to replace the current RAs with newer ones that won't face any interference.

Follow Us

india to monitor usa experience of retrofitted

Indian telcos have been instructed by the (Department of Telecommunications) to avoid rolling out 5G near airports. This is because of the potential interference that C-band 5G can cause with the radio altimeters (RAs) present in the aircraft. The telcos have maintained that their C-band 5G operates in spectrum frequencies of 3.3-3.67 GHz while the altimeters operate in 4.2-4.4 GHz, meaning there's sufficient gap to ensure that there's no interference. However, when it comes to passenger safety, the government won't take any chances and thus on the directions of the DoT, the telcos have not been rolling C-band 5G near airports.




Read More - 5G Smartphone Shipments Reach a Record 58% Share in Q3 2023: IDC

One solution for the issue is to replace the current RAs with newer ones that won't face any interference. It would be a large exercise as every airline would have to spend their resources (time and money) to replace the existing RAs. However, the government isn't setting any sort of deadline for the airlines to do this. It is because, according to a Business Standard report, there isn't sufficient data available to suggest that Indian airlines are facing interference issues because of C-band 5G that the telcos are rolling out.

Read More - 5G Subscriptions to Reach 5.6 Billion by 2030: Nokia

India wants to wait and monitor the USA's experience of replacing the existing RAs to see what the feedback is. Telcos can't install any 5G BTS within 2100 meters from both ends of the runway and 910 meters from the central line of the runway in the C-band. This is definitely going to affect people who live near the airports in cities.

It is worth noting that in the United States (US), the telcos are rolling out C-band 5G in the 3.7-3.98 GHz band, which is actually closer to the frequency that a radio altimeter operates in. But it is not the same case in India. COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India) has suggested to the government that flight simulations be run to check whether there's actually any interference there or not.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

krchahar :

From which link we can check the free mobile numbers which can be allotted to some new customer?

Telcos Can't be Stopped to Reissue Deactivated Numbers: Supreme Court

Harshit :

I would like to add further information. Vi Wifi Calling is also available in Chhattisgarh atleast since 4th July, 2023.…

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Rupesh :

@Faraz, In past also I made it clear to you that until UL 5G offer is alive people will keep…

Jio has 7 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plans, Check Them Out

Faraz :

Did anyone recently recharged annual plan getting unlimited 5G till 2024 oct/nov ? Also I've been hearing that Airtel stopped…

Jio has 7 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plans, Check Them Out

Faraz :

That is why stock value of HDFC bank going down while Vi share price rising.

Vi Gets Rs 2000 Crore from HDFC Bank

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments